Katharine McPhee Greets the Press Ahead of Her Return to Broadway's Waitress

Katharine McPhee Greets the Press Ahead of Her Return to Broadway's Waitress
By Marc J. Franklin
Nov 20, 2019
The American Idol and Smash star once more joins the Sara Bareilles musical November 25.
Katharine McPhee
Marc J. Franklin

As Waitress approaches its final stretch on Broadway, the Sara Bareilles musical welcomes backs an old friend to the diner. Katharine McPhee will return to the production at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, starring as Jenna from November 25 until the show's final performance January 5, 2020.

Jordin Sparks, also of American Idol fame, currently plays Jenna; she's set to end her limited engagement November 24.

McPhee, a veteran of American Idol and NBC's musical drama Smash, made her Broadway debut in the musical last year. She went on to open the show in London's West End earlier this year.

Flip through photos of the press day below:

Katharine McPhee Greets the Press Ahead of Her Return to Broadway’s Waitress

Katharine McPhee Greets the Press Ahead of Her Return to Broadway’s Waitress

Barry Weissler
Marc J. Franklin
Katharine McPhee
Marc J. Franklin
Katharine McPhee
Katharine McPhee Marc J. Franklin
Katharine McPhee
Katharine McPhee Marc J. Franklin
Katharine McPhee
Katharine McPhee Marc J. Franklin
The current cast also includes original company members Drew Gehling and Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald as Dr. Pomatter and Ogie, respectively, with Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Becky, Benny Elledge as Cal, Ben Thompson as Earl, and Al Roker as Joe (through November 24).

