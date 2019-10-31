Katharine McPhee Is Waitress’ Final Jenna on Broadway

By Ryan McPhee
Oct 31, 2019
The American Idol and Smash star made her Broadway debut in the musical in 2018 before headlining the show's West End premiere.
As Waitress approaches its final stretch on Broadway, the Sara Bareilles musical will welcome back an old friend to the diner. Katharine McPhee will return to the production at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, starring as Jenna from November 25 until the show's final performance January 5, 2020.

Jordin Sparks, of American Idol fame as well, currently plays Jenna; she's set to end her limited engagement November 24.

McPhee, a veteran of American Idol and the cult-favorite musical drama Smash, made her Broadway debut in the musical last year. She went on to open the show in London's West End February to June this year.

The current cast also includes original company members Drew Gehling and Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald as Dr. Pomatter and Ogie, respectively, with Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Becky, Benny Elledge as Cal, Ben Thompson as Earl, and, beginning November 1, Al Roker as Joe (through November 24).

