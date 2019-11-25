Katharine McPhee Is Waitress’ Final Jenna on Broadway, Returning November 25

By Ryan McPhee
Nov 25, 2019
The American Idol and Smash alum takes center stage as the musical approaches its last performance.
Katharine McPhee Marc J. Franklin

As Waitress approaches its final stretch on Broadway, the Sara Bareilles musical welcomes back an old friend to the diner. Katharine McPhee returns to the production at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, starring as Jenna from November 25 until the show's final performance January 5, 2020.

McPhee, a veteran of American Idol and the cult-favorite musical drama Smash, made her Broadway debut in the musical last year. She went on to open the show in London's West End February to June this year. She assumes the role this time around from fellow American Idol veteran Jordin Sparks.

The current cast also includes original company members Drew Gehling and Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald as Dr. Pomatter and Ogie, respectively, with Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Becky, Benny Elledge as Cal, Ben Thompson as Earl, and Larry Marshall as Joe.

