Kathleen Chalfant, Samantha Bee, and More Tapped for Benefit Readings of Spare Rib

Winter Miller's play, about a cabal of (in)famous women who demand reproductive freedom, will celebrate the anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

Tony nominee Kathleen Chalfant will lead three benefit performances of Winter Miller's Spare Rib, a new play about abortion and the U.S.' ongoing fight for reproductive freedom, at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater later this month.

Hosted by a different activist each night (including Samantha Bee), the readings will feature a rotating cast of actors, as well as a celebration of the upcoming 47th anniversary of Roe v. Wade and the centennial of women's suffrage—complete with champagne and an appropriately themed birthday cake.

The benefit readings will be held January 15, 16, and 22 at 7:30 PM at Rattlestick. The final reading, hosted by Bee (Full Frontal With Samantha Bee), marks the 2020 anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court decision to effectively legalize abortion across the country.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Each performance will be anchored by Chalfant (Angels in America, House of Cards), who will be joined by a rotating cast of actors including Purva Bedi (Dance Nation), Cindy Cheung (High Maintenance), Paige Gilbert (The Rose Tattoo), Susan Hyon (Happy Hour), Maryann Plunkett (Little Women), Kate Rigg (The Jammer), Jeanine Serralles (Girls), Lily Santiago-Hudson (Othello), Pernell Walker (The Deuce), Zoe Winters (Succession), and more to be announced.

Inspired by the work of playwrights Caryl Churchill and María Irene Fornés, as well as multidisciplinary artist Judy Chicago, Miller's Spare Rib tracks a secret cabal of (in)famous women who demand reproductive freedom.

The benefit performances will raise money toward a full production of Spare Rib, and help fund abortions at Red River Clinic, Fargo, North Dakota's only provider, and at Trust Women’s clinics in Oklahoma and Kansas.

Spare Rib will be presented by winter miller’s community theater in association with Lory Henning (No One is Forgotten).