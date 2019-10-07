Kathleen Marshall to Direct and Choreograph Sideways: The Musical

The three-time Tony winner will helm the previously reported adaptation of Rex Pickett’s novel and 2004 movie it inspired.

Director-choreographer Kathleen Marshall is set to helm Sideways: The Musical, a musical adaptation of Rex Pickett’s novel about two forty-something friends as they travel through wine country. The previously announced production has a book by Pickett and a score by Anthony Leigh Adams.

Variety reports that almost 75 percent of the music is composed, with the book already finished. The musical adaptation is aiming for a spring or summer 2020 regional tryout before opening on Broadway.

Marshall has three Tony Awards for Best Choreography: the 2003 revival of Wonderful Town, the 2006 revival of The Pajama Game, and the 2011 revival of Anything Goes. She's also earned four Tony nominations as a director—for those three shows and 2012’s Nice Work If You Can Get It.

Sideways was adapted into an Oscar-winning film in 2004, starring Thomas Haden Church, Paul Giammati, Virginia Madsen, and Sandra Oh.

