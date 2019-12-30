Kathleen Turner Will Bring Finding My Voice to Green Room 42

The Tony and Oscar nominee will lend her husky tones to “On the Street Where You Live,” “I'd Rather Be Sailing,” and more.

Kathleen Turner, last on Broadway in Matthew Lombardo's High, will go it solo at The Green Room 42 January 10 at 7 PM.

The Tony and Oscar nominee will present Finding My Voice, which has direction by Andy Gale and musical direction, arrangements, and accompaniment by Mark Janas.

Finding My Voice takes audiences on a behind-the-scenes journey of Turner’s stage and screen career. The evening is peppered with such songs as “Let’s Fall in Love,” “I’d Rather Be Sailing,” “On the Street Where You Live,” and “Every Time We Say Goodbye.”

Turner was nominated for Tony Awards in 1990 for playing Maggie in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof and in 2005 for her performance as Martha in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? opposite Bill Irwin. She also toured as Texas-based political columnist Molly Ivins in Red Hot Patriot: The Kick-Ass Wit of Molly Ivins, and starred in Joan Didion’s solo drama The Year of Magical Thinking at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C.

Click here for ticket information.

