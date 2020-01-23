Katie Rose Clarke and Noah Weisberg Will Go on a Date of a Lifetime

Nathan Brewer will direct the benefit performance of the new musical for the Abingdon Theatre Company.

Abingdon Theatre Company will present a benefit performance of the new musical Date of a Lifetime February 17 at 7 PM at Theatre 71.

Directed by Nathan Brewer with musical direction by Isaac Harlan, the two-hander will star Katie Rose Clarke (Wicked, Light in the Piazza) and Noah Weisberg (South Pacific, Legally Blonde).

Date of a Lifetime has a book and lyrics by Carl Kissin and music by Robert Baumgartner, Jr.

In the pressurized few minutes of a speed date, two singles suggest to each other what they think their entire lives would be like if they allowed their brief tête-à-tête to go beyond the “switch partners” bell.

“Date of a Lifetime is a fast-paced 90 minutes packed full of wit, charm, great music, and amplified by the effervescent Katie Rose Clarke and Noah Weisberg," said Abingdon Theatre Company Artistic Director Chad Austin in a statement. “Under the helm of Nathan Brewer, it is bound to be a fabulous evening.”

Tickets may be purchased here.

