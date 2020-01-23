Katie Rose Clarke and Noah Weisberg Will Go on a Date of a Lifetime

By Andrew Gans
Jan 23, 2020
 
Nathan Brewer will direct the benefit performance of the new musical for the Abingdon Theatre Company.
Katie Rose Clarke Santiago Felipe

Abingdon Theatre Company will present a benefit performance of the new musical Date of a Lifetime February 17 at 7 PM at Theatre 71.

Directed by Nathan Brewer with musical direction by Isaac Harlan, the two-hander will star Katie Rose Clarke (Wicked, Light in the Piazza) and Noah Weisberg (South Pacific, Legally Blonde).

Noah Weisberg

Date of a Lifetime has a book and lyrics by Carl Kissin and music by Robert Baumgartner, Jr.

In the pressurized few minutes of a speed date, two singles suggest to each other what they think their entire lives would be like if they allowed their brief tête-à-tête to go beyond the “switch partners” bell.

Date of a Lifetime is a fast-paced 90 minutes packed full of wit, charm, great music, and amplified by the effervescent Katie Rose Clarke and Noah Weisberg," said Abingdon Theatre Company Artistic Director Chad Austin in a statement. “Under the helm of Nathan Brewer, it is bound to be a fabulous evening.”

Tickets may be purchased here.

A Day in the Life With Wicked’s Katie Rose Clarke

A Day in the Life With Wicked’s Katie Rose Clarke

31 PHOTOS
For Katie Rose Clarke, currently starring as Glinda in Wicked while navigating new motherhood, it is essential to begin each day with quiet time before waking her daughter Eleanor. Marc J. Franklin
“Becoming a parent, you just have to really let go of a lot of control. Every day is different with a baby, so having some moments where I can just feel centered is so important.” Marc J. Franklin
Clarke prepares a bottle for her daughter. Marc J. Franklin
With her daughter awake, Clarke and Eleanor begin their day together. “She's super chill in the morning, so it really sets the tone for the day. It's just exciting to see her and get this snuggle time.” Marc J. Franklin
Clarke relishes her morning time with her daughter. “It is indescribable. There's a new life that wasn't there before! Having Eleanor in the world and becoming a mom is the greatest thing I've ever done," she reflects. Marc J. Franklin
Katie Rose Clarke and Eleanor Marc J. Franklin
After morning playtime, Clarke puts her daughter down for a nap and prepares to rehearse for a concert with producer Abby DePhillips and musical director Benjamin Rauhala. Marc J. Franklin
Katie Rose Clarke and Benjamin Rauhala Marc J. Franklin
Katie Rose Clarke and Benjamin Rauhala Marc J. Franklin
With rehearsal done and Eleanor awake from her nap, the two play in the nursery. Marc J. Franklin
