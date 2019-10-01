Katrina Lenk to Headline NY Philharmonic’s Celebrating Sondheim New Year’s Concert

Katrina Lenk to Headline NY Philharmonic's Celebrating Sondheim New Year's Concert
By Adam Hetrick
Oct 01, 2019
 
The Tony Award winner will also star in the gender-reversed revival of Company, which arrives on Broadway this spring.
Katrina Lenk Marc J. Franklin

Tony Award winner Katrina Lenk, who will star in the forthcoming gender-bent Broadway revival of Company, will headline the New York Philharmonic’s Celebrating Sondheim New Year’s Eve concert at David Geffen Hall.

Lenk will make her NY Philharmonic debut at the 8 PM concert that will be telecast nationally December 31 on PBS’ Live From Lincoln Center. Lonny Price will direct the New Year’s Eve celebration with Alexander Gemignani in his NY Philharmonic conducting debut.

Celebrating Sondheim will include selections from A Little Night Music, Assassins, Company, Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park with George, and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

READ: London’s Gender-Bent Company Will Play Broadway With Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone

A 2018 Tony Award winner for The Band’s Visit, Lenk will play Bobbie in director Marianne Elliott’s gender-reversed production of Company, which transfers to Broadway following its Olivier Award-winning West End premiere. The gender-swapped take on the groundbreaking 1970 concept musical presents the central bachelor Bobby as the female Bobbie.

