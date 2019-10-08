Keen Company’s Revival of Molly Sweeney Begins Off-Broadway

Pamela Sabaugh stars as Molly in the Brian Friel play at Theatre Row.

Performances begin October 8 at Theatre Row for Keen Company's Off-Broadway revival of Molly Sweeney by Brian Friel. Paul O’Brien, Pamela Sabaugh, and Tommy Schrider star in the three-character drama, directed by Artistic Director Jonathan Silverstein.

Friel's Molly Sweeney is the story of a woman (Sabaugh) blind since infancy who is urged by her husband (Schrider) and doctor (O'Brien) to get an operation that will change her life forever.

Sabaugh brings her personal experience as a person with low vision to the title role. In addition, Keen is working with consultant George Ashiotis (former co-artistic director, Theatre by the Blind) and partnering with blind and low vision schools and organizations to make Molly Sweeney accessible to the blind and low vision audience, including offering touch tours and audio described performances.

The production will officially open October 23 for a limited run scheduled through November 16.

The design team for Molly Sweeney is made up of scenic designer Steven Kemp, costume designer Jennifer Paar, lighting designer Anshuman Bhatia, and sound designer Fan Zhang. Casting is by Judy Bowman CSA, and Amanda Quaid serves as dialect coach.