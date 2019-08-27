Keith Hamilton Cobb Premieres American Moor Off-Broadway

A journey through Shakespeare and race, Cobb performs his solo work at the Cherry Lane Theatre beginning August 27.

Keith Hamilton Cobb brings his AUDELCO-winning solo show American Moor to the Cherry Lane Theatre Off-Broadway. Presented in New York City for the first time, by Red Bull Theater, the monologue is a journey through Shakespeare and race, as an African-American actor auditioning for the role of Othello must respond to the dictates of a younger, white director.

American Moor begin its limited engagement August 27 ahead of a September 8 opening.

The production is directed by Kim Weild and produced in collaboration with Evangeline Morphos, Frederick M. Zollo, Elizabeth I. McCann, and Tom Shea.

The creative team is rounded out by four-time Drama Desk Award nominee Dede Ayite (costume design), Lucille Lortel Award nominee Wilson Chin (set design), Lucille Lortel Award winner Alan C. Edwards (lighting design), and Christian Frederickson (sound design).

“I couldn’t be more excited to share Keith’s provocative and timely play—and his extraordinary performance in it—with New York audiences,” says Red Bull Artistic Director Jesse Berger. “American Moor is a funny and deeply personal look at preconceptions about race and Shakespeare. Keith’s magnetic presence, his spell-binding performance, and deeply probing examination of these issues will be an extraordinarily engaging time in the theatre and will ignite thought-provoking debates after. American Moor is a vital addition to our ongoing work offering great plays in conversation with the classics at Red Bull Theater, and all of us are looking forward to it."

Prior to its Off-Broadway run, American Moor was seen at ArtsEmerson, The Anacostia Playhouse, Boston Center for the Arts, and The Sam Wanamaker Playhouse at Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre in London. The show is a recipient of an AUDELCO Award for Outstanding Solo Performance, IRNE (Independent Reviewers of New England) Awards for Best Visiting Production Small Theatre, Best Visiting Performer Small Theatre, and an Elliot Norton Award (Boston Theater Critics Association) for Outstanding Solo Performance.