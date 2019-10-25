Kelli O'Hara and Richard Thomas Will Join The Tabernacle Choir for Annual Holiday Concerts

By Andrew Gans
Oct 25, 2019
 
The December concerts will be held in Salt Lake City and will be taped for future broadcast on PBS and BYUtv.
Tony winner Kelli O’Hara, most recently on Broadway in the revival of Kiss Me, Kate, and Emmy winner Richard Thomas, who will star in the forthcoming national tour of To Kill a Mockingbird, will be the featured guest artist and narrator, respectively, at this year’s Christmas concert by The Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra at Temple Square and Bells on Temple Square in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City.

Under the direction of Mack Wilberg, music director of the Choir, and Ryan Murphy, associate music director, the concerts will be held December 12–14 at 8 PM and will be taped for broadcast on PBS and BYUtv in December 2020.

“Kelli O’Hara is a tour de force performer whose beautiful and versatile voice will marry perfectly with the concert’s holiday repertoire,” said Ron Jarrett, president of The Tabernacle Choir, in a statement. “I also can’t wait to hear Richard Thomas narrate our Christmas story with his signature voice that will take us all back home to Walton’s Mountain.”

The Tabernacle Choir is made up of 360 men and women; they are accompanied by the Orchestra at Temple Square, a 200-member symphony, and the Bells on Temple Square, a 32-member handbell choir, that are both likewise all volunteer.

The Choir, known for over 150 years as the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, recently changed its name to The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square. Visit TheTabernacleChoir.org.

