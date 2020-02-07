Kelli O’Hara, Laura Benanti, and Megan Hilty Will Launch New Diamond Series at Feinstein’s/54 Below

The series will feature concert-length performances and specially curated dinners.

Tony winners Kelli O'Hara and Laura Benanti and Tony nominee Megan Hilty will launch Feinstein's/54 Below’s new Diamond Series, featuring concert-length performances matched with specially curated dinners.

O'Hara (The King and I, South Pacific, The Bridges of Madison County) will kick off the series May 12–17 performing an evening of songs from The Great White Way and other favorites from her repertoire. Benanti (Gypsy, She Loves Me, My Fair Lady) will perform June 23–28, and Hilty (9 to 5: The Musical, Noises Off, Smash) will offer a mix of Broadway, country, and more July 28–August 2.

Attendees will be welcomed with a drink and hors d'oeuvres prior to a three-course dinner and the 8:30 PM concert. Following the show, guests are invited to linger at the Manhattan supper club. Tickets for the entire evening begin at $300.

Visit 54Below.com/Diamond.

See What Your Favorite Stars Are Up to Away From Broadway With Playbill Universe

From Gypsy to Eliza: Celebrating the Career of Laura Benanti From Gypsy to Eliza: Celebrating the Career of Laura Benanti 46 PHOTOS

Benanti and more have been special guest performers on Playbill Travel’s Broadway on the High Seas cruises. Cabins are now on sale for Broadway in the Great Northwest, Playbill Travel’s first domestic cruise featuring Kate Baldwin, Tedd Firth, Aaron Lazar, and Beth Leavel (April 26–May 4, 2020), and for Broadway on the Mediterranean (August 31–September 7, 2020), featuring Audra McDonald, Will Swenson, Gavin Creel, Caissie Levy, and Lindsay Mendez, and for Broadway on the Nile (December 27, 2020–January 7, 2021) and Broadway on the Caribbean (February 15–22, 2021), with performers soon to be announced. To book a suite or stateroom, call Playbill Travel at 866-455-6789 or visit PlaybillTravel.com.

