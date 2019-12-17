Kelli O’Hara, Laurie Metcalf, Megan Hilty, More Join Voices For the Voiceless Concert

The Town Hall concert will take place February 6, 2020.

The first string of performers announced for Voices For the Voiceless: Stars for Foster Kids include Tony winners Kelli O’Hara (The King and I), Laurie Metcalf (A Doll’s House, Part 2), Brian Stokes Mitchell (Kiss Me, Kate), and Tony nominees Megan Hilty (Noises Off) and Jenn Colella (Come From Away). The concert will be held February 6, 2020, at New York City’s Town Hall.

Begun six years ago by Your Kids, Our Kids founding directors Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, the concert brings together Broadway celebrities to raise awareness for teens struggling in foster care. Proceeds from the event benefit You Gotta Believe, a New York nonprofit specializing in finding permanent families for older kids in foster care.

Hosted by husbands Rudetsky and Wesley, this year’s concert line-up also features Emmy winner Judy Gold, host of the Kill Me Now podcast, with more celebrities to be announced at a later date.

Previous Voice for the Voiceless concerts have featured Jessie Mueller, Danielle Brooks, Jonathan Groff, Tina Fey, Jane Krakowski, and countless others. Check out Hilty performing below.

For more information, visit YouGottaBelieve.org.