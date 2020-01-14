Kelsey Grammer Will Star in North American Premiere of The Boy Friend

Performances will begin at Toronto's Princess of Wales Theatre in March.

Emmy winner Kelsey Grammer (La Cage aux Folles, Frasier, Finding Neverland) will star in the North American premiere of the Menier Chocolate Factory production of Sandy Wilson's The Boy Friend.

The production, which opened to acclaim in London in December 2019, will play Toronto's Princess of Wales Theatre March 29–May 3. The musical, as previously announced, replaces the tour of the Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly!. The Jerry Herman musical will no longer play Toronto this season.

Tony nominee Grammer, who will be making his Canadian stage debut, will star as Lord Brockhurst. Additional casting will be announced later.

Matthew White, who previously helmed productions of She Loves Me and Little Shop of Horrors, directed the London revival, which continues through March 7. The cast is led by Jack Butterworth (Hamilton) as Bobby van Husen, Olivier Award winner Janie Dee (Carousel, Comic Potential) as Mme. Dubonnet, Adrian Edmondson (Neville’s Island) as Lord Brockhurst, Tiffany Graves (Sweet Charity) as Hortense, Dylan Mason (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Tony, Amara Okereke (Les Misérables) as Polly, and two-time Olivier nominee Issy van Randwyck (Fascinating Aida, Kiss Me Kate) as Lady Brockhurst.

Set in Madame Dubonnet's finishing school in the French Riviera, the musical follows a group of young girls as they grow up and fall in love.