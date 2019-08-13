Ken Barnett and Tiffany Topol to Play F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald at Joe's Pub

Christie Baugher's The Fitzgeralds of St. Paul will be performed at the Public Theater venue August 26.

An upcoming concert version of Christie Baugher’s musical The Fitzgeralds of St. Paul will star Ken Barnett and Tiffany Topol at Joe’s Pub. The August 26 performance will be directed by choreographer Danny Mefford (Dear Evan Hansen, Fun Home) with musical direction by Matt Castle.

The Fitzgeralds of St. Paul follows Barnett (Mozart in the Jungle) as F. Scott and Topol (Once) as Zelda during the couple’s tumultuous marriage in the Jazz Age. The show aims to give audiences an imagined behind-the-scenes glimpse into the couple’s glamorous lifestyle, their mutually destructive co-dependency, and their struggles with mental health.

First presented in concert at Feinstein's/54 Below in 2015, The Fitzgeralds of St. Paul is currently in development with Switchboard Operations and was previously developed with Fault Line Theatre as part of their Irons In The Fire series. It was most recently presented as part of the York Theatre Company’s NEO Developmental Reading Series in 2016.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit JoesPub.com. Listen to “I’ll Be Here” from the show below.

