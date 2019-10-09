Kennedy Center's 2019 Broadway Center Stage Season Kicks Off With Footloose October 9

The staging stars J. Quinton Johnson, Isabelle McCalla, Michael Park, Rebecca Luker, and Judy Kuhn.

The Kennedy Center's Broadway Center Stage series returns beginning October 9, kicking off its 2019–2020 season with Footloose.

Starring in the semi-staged concert presentation are J. Quinton Johnson (Choir Boy) as Ren, Isabelle McCalla (The Prom) as Ariel, Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen) as Reverend Shaw, Tony nominee Rebecca Luker (Mary Poppins) as Vi, and Tony nominee Judy Kuhn as Ethel.

Rounding out the company are Rema Webb (The Color Purple) as Lulu/Eleanor/Betty, Tony nominee Michael Mulheren (Bright Star) as Coach Dunbar, Joshua Logan Alexander as Chuck, Peter McPoland as Willard, Lena Owens as Wendy Jo, Grace Slear as Urleen, and Nicole Vanessa Ortiz as Rusty, along with Brandon Burks, Claire Crause, Michele Lee, Jess LeProtto, Gregory Liles, Nick Martinez, Maximilian Sangerman, Jonathan Savage, Bethany Tesarck, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Jamar Williams.

The musical, based on the '80s Kevin Bacon film, premiered at the Washington, D.C. venue in 1998 before going on to play Broadway. Included are the Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins, and Jim Steinman songs heard in the movie, as well as an original score by Tom Snow and Dean Pitchford.

Original director Walter Bobbie helms the new engagement, with performances scheduled through October 14. Spencer Liff serves as choreographer, with Sonny Paladino as musical director.

Following Footloose, the new Center Stage season will continue with Next to Normal led by Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones and Bye Bye Birdie.

The staging features sets and projections by Paul Tate dePoo III, costumes by David Woolard, lighting by Cory Pattak, and sound design by Jon Weston.

