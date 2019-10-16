Kerry Washington, Steven Pasquale, and Kenny Leon Discuss the Global Power of American Son in New Video

The Netflix adaptation of the Broadway play premieres November 1.

A new video features Kerry Washington, Steven Pasquale, and Kenny Leon highlighting the global power American Son has to showcase a message about police culture and racism.

The Netflix cinematic adaptation of the Broadway play is set for a November 1 release. American Son follows an interracial couple, played by Washington and Pasquale, as they spend the night at a police station when they realize their son is missing.

Washington and Pasquale speak in the video about how terrifying a missing child situation can be, especially when they are black and the police are involved. “This is a film where you really get to walk in somebody’s shoes. This is a woman who is trying to prevent her life turning into a statistic,” Washington says.

Director Kenny Leon also talks in the video about the reasons why American Son, which debuted on Broadway in 2018, is perfect for a cinematic adaptation. The film also stars Broadway alums Jeremy Jordan and Eugene Lee.

Watch the behind-the-scenes look above and the trailer below.

