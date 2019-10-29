Kinky Boots, The Color Purple, More Set for Broadway at Music Circus’ 2020 Sacramento Season

By Andrew Gans
Oct 29, 2019
 
The California theatre has also announced a name change.
Stark Sands and Billy Porter in <i>Kinky Boots</i>
Stark Sands and Billy Porter in Kinky Boots Sean Williams

Broadway Sacramento has announced the lineup for Broadway at Music Circus’ 70th summer season, which will run June 9–August 23, 2020.

The first and last shows of the 2020 lineup are Broadway at Music Circus premieres: the Tony-winning Kinky Boots, which launches the season June 9–14, and The Color Purple, based on the film of the same name, which closes the season August 18–23.

In between, audiences will be able to see the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic Carousel (June 23–28), Cole Porter's Kiss Me, Kate (July 7–12), the family favorite Annie (July 21–26), and the Tony-winning Spamalot (August 4–9).

Casting and creative teams will be announced at a later date.

Additionally, the theatre where Broadway at Music Circus takes place, known since 2003 as the Wells Fargo Pavilion, will now be called the Dignity Health Theatre. Broadway at Music Circus is produced under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director/COO Scott Klier. Broadway Sacramento President/CEO is Richard Lewis.

Season tickets will be available beginning November 4. For more information, visit BroadwaySacramento.com.

