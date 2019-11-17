Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls Ends Limited Broadway Run November 17

The Tony and Emmy winner’s engagement at the Nederlander Theatre celebrated her new solo album.

Tony and Emmy winner Kristin Chenoweth, who returned to Broadway November 8 for an eight-performance concert engagement celebrating the release of her new album, For the Girls, plays her final performance at the Nederlander Theatre November 17.

For the Girls is the Wicked star's tribute to music’s most passionate women—those who have influenced her Tony-winning career.

The production, which features music direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell and direction by Richard Jay-Alexander, is presented by James L. Nederlander.

The limited run also features musical staging by Tyler Hanes, lighting design by Matt Berman, and sound design by Berman and Bob Hanlon. Vocalists include Crystal Monee Hall and Marissa Rosen.

The Steve Tyrell-produced album, now available on Concord Records, features such tunes as “The Way We Were,” "When I Fall in Love," and “The Man That Got Away.”

About the album, Chenoweth said in an earlier statement, “I really wanted to pay homage to all the women singers who have influenced me over the years. I wanted to make something that men could also enjoy, but this is by the girls and for the girls. I wanted to pay homage to these women and do them proud, but I also wanted to put my own stamp on it. And I think I was able to do that.”

Special guests throughout the run included a bevy of fellow former Glindas and more. The final performance is scheduled to feature Amanda Jane Cooper, Jessica Vosk, Shoshana Bean, Mario Cantone, and composer Stephen Schwartz.

