Kristin Chenoweth Duets With Ariana Grande and More on New Album For The Girls

The Tony-winning star's latest album will also feature appearances from Dolly Parton, Jennifer Hudson, and Reba McEntire.

Kristin Chenoweth's new album, For the Girls, will pay homage to the Emy and Tony winner's favorite female singers, with covers of songs made famous by Barbra Streisand, Patsy Cline, Judy Garland, Carole King, and more, according to Billboard.

Joining Chenoweth on the album will be Ariana Grande (13, Hairspray Live), Dolly Parton (9 to 5), Jennifer Hudson (The Color Purple), and Reba McEntire (Annie Get Your Gun). Grande will duet with Chenoweth on Lesley Gore's "You Don't Own Me," while Hudson and McEntire will both join for Peggy Lee's "I'm a Woman." Parton is singing with Chenoweth on "I Will Always Love You," written and originally performed by Parton and later included in the 1982 movie adaptation of The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.

For the Girls will be released September 27 by Concord Records and is produced by Steve Tyrell, producer of Chenoweth's 2016 album The Art of Elegance.

Take a look at the track listing:

1. The Way We Were

2. You Don't Own Me (with Ariana Grande)

3. It Doesn't Matter Anymore

4. I Will Always Love You (with Dolly Parton)

5. What a Diff'rence a Day Makes

6. When I Fall in Love

7. Crazy

8. The Man That Got Away

9. I'm a Woman (with Jennifer Hudson and Reba McEntire)

10. Will You Love Me Tomorrow

11. I Wanna Be Around

12. Desperado



