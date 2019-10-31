Kristin Chenoweth Previews Her Broadway Concert For the Girls

The Tony and Emmy winner will play a limited engagement at the Nederlander Theatre to celebrate her new solo album.

Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth will return to the Broadway stage in November with a live concert celebrating the release of her new album, For the Girls, with music direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell and direction by Richard Jay-Alexander. Watch the video above for a sneak peek.

The limited engagement begins November 8 at the Nederlander Theatre and will run through November 17. The Tony and Emmy winner will perform classics from beloved artists like Barbra Streisand, Dolly Parton, and Judy Garland. The concert acts as her personal tribute to music’s most passionate women, those who have influenced her throughout her life.

About her new recording Chenoweth said, “I really wanted to pay homage to all the women singers who have influenced me over the years. I wanted to make something that men could also enjoy, but this is by the girls and for the girls. I wanted to pay homage to these women and do them proud, but I also wanted to put my own stamp on it. And I think I was able to do that.”

On November 15, Kristin will be releasing a stand-alone Holiday e-single titled White Christmas, available to stream.

Last December, Chenoweth performed with the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra in their annual Christmas concert. The concert will air on PBS on December 16.

Upcoming, Kristin will star alongside Scott Wolf in the Hallmark Channel original holiday film A Christmas Love Story, premiering on Saturday, December 7.