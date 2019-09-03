Kristin Chenoweth to Play Connecticut’s Ridgefield Playhouse

By Adam Hetrick
Sep 03, 2019
 
The Tony Award–winning star of Wicked and Glee will headline the theatre’s fall gala later this month.
Kristin Chenoweth Paul Morigi

Tony and Emmy Award winner Kristin Chenoweth, whose new album For the Girls drops September 27, will headline the Ridgefield Playhouse’s fall gala on September 28 at 8 PM. Located in Ridgefield, Connecticut, the playhouse celebrates its 19th anniversary season this year.

The stage and screen star pays tribute to the great female vocalists who inspired her on For the Girls, including Barbra Streisand (“The Way We Were”), Eva Cassidy (“It Doesn’t Matter Anymore”), Dinah Washington (“What a Diff’rence A Day Made”), Doris Day (“When I Fall In Love”), Patsy Cline (“Crazy”), Judy Garland (“The Man That Got Away”), Carole King (“Will You Love Me Tomorrow”), Eydie Gorme (“I Wanna Be Around”), and Linda Ronstadt (“Desperado”).

READ: Kristin Chenoweth Will Invite College Students to Perform in Upcoming Tour

The album also features duets with Ariana Grande (13, Hairspray Live), Jennifer Hudson (The Color Purple), and Reba McEntire (Annie Get Your Gun).

