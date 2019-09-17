Kristin Chenoweth Will Return to Broadway in New Concert Act For the Girls

The Tony and Emmy winner will play a limited engagement at the Nederlander Theatre to celebrate her new solo album.

Tony and Emmy winner Kristin Chenoweth (Wicked, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown) will return to Broadway in November in an eight-performance concert engagement celebrating the release of her new album, For the Girls.

The limited engagement begins November 8 at the Nederlander Theatre and will continue through November 17. For the Girls is Chenoweth's tribute to music’s most passionate women—those who have influenced her Tony-winning career.

The production, which will feature music direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell and direction by Richard Jay-Alexander, is presented by James L. Nederlander.

The Steve Tyrell-produced album will be released on Concord Records and features such tunes as “The Way We Were,” "When I Fall in Love," and “The Man That Got Away.”

About the album, Chenoweth says, “I really wanted to pay homage to all the women singers who have influenced me over the years. I wanted to make something that men could also enjoy, but this is by the girls and for the girls. I wanted to pay homage to these women and do them proud, but I also wanted to put my own stamp on it. And I think I was able to do that.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public September 27 at 10 AM at Ticketmaster.com following American Express and Audiences Rewards member presales.

See What Your Favorite Stars Are Up to Away From Broadway With Playbill Universe