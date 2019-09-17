Kristin Chenoweth Will Return to Broadway in New Concert Act For the Girls

By Andrew Gans
Sep 17, 2019
 
The Tony and Emmy winner will play a limited engagement at the Nederlander Theatre to celebrate her new solo album.
Kristin Chenoweth Headshot For the Girls HR 2019
Kristin Chenoweth Gian Andrea di Stefano

Tony and Emmy winner Kristin Chenoweth (Wicked, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown) will return to Broadway in November in an eight-performance concert engagement celebrating the release of her new album, For the Girls.

The limited engagement begins November 8 at the Nederlander Theatre and will continue through November 17. For the Girls is Chenoweth's tribute to music’s most passionate women—those who have influenced her Tony-winning career.

<i>For The Girls</i> Album Cover
For The Girls Album Cover Concord Records

The production, which will feature music direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell and direction by Richard Jay-Alexander, is presented by James L. Nederlander.

The Steve Tyrell-produced album will be released on Concord Records and features such tunes as “The Way We Were,” "When I Fall in Love," and “The Man That Got Away.”

About the album, Chenoweth says, “I really wanted to pay homage to all the women singers who have influenced me over the years. I wanted to make something that men could also enjoy, but this is by the girls and for the girls. I wanted to pay homage to these women and do them proud, but I also wanted to put my own stamp on it. And I think I was able to do that.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public September 27 at 10 AM at Ticketmaster.com following American Express and Audiences Rewards member presales.

Celebrating Kristin Chenoweth

Celebrating Kristin Chenoweth

51 PHOTOS
Kristin Chenoweth in <i>Steel Pier</i>
Kristin Chenoweth in Steel Pier
Liz Larsen, Kristin Chenoweth and Malcolm Gets in A New Brain.
Liz Larsen, Kristin Chenoweth and Malcolm Gets in A New Brain. Joan Marcus
You're a Good Man Charlie Brown_Broadway_Original Production Photos_HR
You're a Good Man Charlie Brown_Broadway_Original Production Photos_HR Carol Rosegg
Kristin Chenoweth in <i>You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown</i>
Kristin Chenoweth in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown
Kristin Chenoweth and cast in the recording studio for <i> You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown</i>
Kristin Chenoweth and cast in the recording studio for You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown Nick Sangiamo
Alan Tudyk, Kristin Chenoweth and Jeremy Davidson in <i>Epic Proportions</i>
Alan Tudyk, Kristin Chenoweth, and Jeremy Davidson in Epic Proportions Carol Rosegg
Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Tudyk in <i>Epic Proportions</i>
Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Tudyk in Epic Proportions Carol Rosegg
Kristin Chenoweth in <i>Wicked</i>
Kristin Chenoweth in Wicked Joan Marcus
Carole Shelley and Kristin Chenoweth in <i>Wicked</i>
Carole Shelley and Kristin Chenoweth in Wicked Joan Marcus
Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel in <i>Wicked</i>
Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel in Wicked Joan Marcus
