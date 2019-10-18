Krystal Joy Brown to Join Broadway’s Hamilton

By Ryan McPhee
Oct 18, 2019
The stage veteran returns to the Great White Way to play Eliza.
Krystal Joy Brown
Krystal Joy Brown Sam Aronov / Shutterstock.com

Krystal Joy Brown, who last appeared on Broadway as Diana Ross in Motown, will return to the stage in the megahit Hamilton. Beginning December 10, she'll succeed Denée Benton as Eliza Schuyler Hamilton.

In addition to Motown, Brown's previous credits include Broadway's Big Fish, Leap of Faith, and Hair.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled and grateful to be joining the epic cast, crew, and creative team that is Hamilton on Broadway,” she said in a statement. “I’m excited to be back in New York, on the stage where it happens!”

The current New York cast of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical is led by Austin Scott as Alexander Hamilton, Daniel Breaker as Aaron Burr, Nicholas Christopher as George Washington, Joanna A. Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler, James Monroe Iglehart as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Anthony Lee Medina as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Euan Morton as King George III, and Wallace Smith as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison.

