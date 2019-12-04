Krystina Alabado, Emma Hunton, Ben Fankhauser, More to Sing on Studio Album of The Mad Ones

The Kait Kerrigan– and Brian Lowdermilk–penned musical has been acquired for licensing by Concord Theatricals.

Kait Kerrigan and Brian Lowdermilk's musical The Mad Ones will digitally release a studio cast recording December 6. The album will feature performances from Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls), Emma Hunton (Freaky Friday), Ben Fankhauser (Newsies), and Katie Thompson (Giant). The album release coincides with the musical's acquisition by Concord Theatricals for worldwide licensing.

Originally titled The Unauthorized Autobiography of Samantha Brown, the musical's score became a cult favorite of theatre fans after several performances of such songs as "Run Away With Me," "Say the Word," and "Freedom" went viral on YouTube. More than 15,000 pieces of digital music from the score have already been sold since 2009.

The Mad Ones follows Samantha Brown as she faces her future and the choice between following in the footsteps of her mother or to explore a new path. The work had its Off-Broadway premiere in 2017 courtesy of Prospect Theater Company at 59E59, and was produced under its previous title by Connecticut's Goodspeed Musicals in 2011.

Alabado, Hunton, and Fankhauser all starred in the work's Off-Broadway run, which was helmed by Stephen Brackett (Be More Chill, A Strange Loop).

“The Mad Ones is a coming-of-age story that unexpectedly came of age online,” says Kerrigan and Lowdermilk. “We’re honored that the fans who love the show will now have this exquisite cast recording, and we can’t wait to get our little-show-that-could into the hands of regional, community, and educational theatre groups around the world.”

“I’ve known Kait & Brian and their work for years, and I’m very happy to welcome them to the Concord Theatricals family,” adds Concord Theatricals President Sean Patrick Flahaven. “Their songs have found a huge audience online, and I can’t wait for fans and theatremakers to hear this album and produce this show.”

Released by Concord imprint Craft Recordings, The Mad Ones' album is produced by Ian Kagey, Lowdermilk, and Kerrigan, with Flahaven serving as executive producer.

For more information on licensing The Mad Ones, click here.

