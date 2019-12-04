La MaMa Artistic Director Mia Yoo and More Join Cast of The Trojan Women

Composed by Elizabeth Swados and directed by Andrei Serban, the groundbreaking 1974 production returns in December.

Beginning December 6, La MaMa continues its epic 58th season—a celebration of the centennial of founder Ellen Stewart—by bringing back Elizabeth Swados and Andrei Serban's groundbreaking The Trojan Women in a re-imagined production featuring original cast members, performers from La MaMa's Great Jones Repertory Company, and international artists who participated in The Trojan Women Project.

Returning to The Trojan Women from the 1974 production will be Paul Harris, Onni Johnson, Valois Mickens, and Bill Ruyle along with Yuna Ella Clark, Cerentha Cook, Ixchel Tuyuc Cux, Jamari Burrows Davis, SJ, Victor Javier Flores, Edis Galushi, Berta Lidia Chirix Garcia, Edlir Gashi, Qendresa Kajtazi, Skender Kapllani, Chansina Khon, Isabel Harper Leight, Daniela Markaj, Julia Martin, Liam Lui Martin, Fiona Lui Martin, Victor Hugo Martnez, Amina Khloe Meredith, Randi Leeanna Meredith, Halleli Gamily Peleg, Lisbeth Jaquelin Sirin Peren, Maya Celeste Rivas, Kim Savarino, Ros Sokunthea, Chanborey Soy, Branislav Stankovic, Stefan Aleksandar Stojanovic, Xoshil Martinez Taracena, Ilire Vinca, Mirian Lisbet Chacach Xocop, and La MaMa Artistic Director Mia Yoo.

They join the previously announced Arthur Adair, Sheree V. Campbell, Richard Cohen, Maura Donohue, George Drance, Sara Galassini, Michal Gamily, Julia Martin, Mattie McMaster, Adam Parker, Grace Phelan, Eugene the Poogene, Kimberly Savarino, and Shigeko Sara Suga.

The production is part of La MaMa's The Trojan Women Project Festival, which will run December 5–15. As well as featuring workshops, panels, and more, the festival will celebrate five years of The Trojan Women Project. The initiative involved artists in Kosovo, Cambodia, and Guatemala, who learned and passed on performances of The Trojan Women in their communities. Several of these artists are part of the cast of the upcoming La MaMa production.

The newly imagined The Trojan Women, directed by Serban, will play December 6–15.

The production will include original set design by Jun Maeda and costume design by Gabriel Berry. Bill Ruyle is musical director, Sara Galassini is the assistant music director, George Drance is the director of training, and Maud Dinand is director of community outreach.

For the complete festival lineup and more information, visit LaMaMa.org.