La MaMa Receives $1 Million Challenge Grant

The Diamonstein-Spielvogel Foundation grant will go toward the restoration and renewal of La MaMa’s original home on 4th Street.

La MaMa has received a $1 million challenge grant from The Diamonstein-Spielvogel Foundation that, if matched, will go toward the restoration and renewal of the downtown institution's original home on East 4th Street. The Tony-winning theatre celebrated the official groundbreaking of its renovation last fall, with an estimated completion date at the culmination of the current season—La MaMa's 58th.

“This remarkable challenge grant makes a great difference for La MaMa, and will excite and motivate our supporters to lift up and inspire the next generation of La MaMa artists,” said Artistic Director Mia Yoo.

The renovation marks the first restoration since the building was constructed in 1873. The space is being re-imagined by Beyer, Blinder & Belle, which is working with theatre consultants Jean-Guy Lecat and Charcoalblue.

