La MaMa Receives $1 Million Challenge Grant

By Olivia Clement
Nov 19, 2019
 
The Diamonstein-Spielvogel Foundation grant will go toward the restoration and renewal of La MaMa’s original home on 4th Street.
La_Mama_Renovation_Groundbreaking_2018_3) La Mama renovated Lobby rendering_HR.jpg
La Mama renovated Lobby rendering La Mama

La MaMa has received a $1 million challenge grant from The Diamonstein-Spielvogel Foundation that, if matched, will go toward the restoration and renewal of the downtown institution's original home on East 4th Street. The Tony-winning theatre celebrated the official groundbreaking of its renovation last fall, with an estimated completion date at the culmination of the current season—La MaMa's 58th.

“This remarkable challenge grant makes a great difference for La MaMa, and will excite and motivate our supporters to lift up and inspire the next generation of La MaMa artists,” said Artistic Director Mia Yoo.

The renovation marks the first restoration since the building was constructed in 1873. The space is being re-imagined by Beyer, Blinder & Belle, which is working with theatre consultants Jean-Guy Lecat and Charcoalblue.

Flip through photos of the renderings and 2018 groundbreaking celebration below:

Check Out the Groundbreaking Celebration for La MaMa's Renovation

The ceremony took place at the 74A East 4th Street venue September 25.

La Mama before restoration La Mama
La Mama new facade rendering La Mama
La Mama multi-purpose space La Mama
La Mama Club rendering La Mama
La Mama renovated Lobby rendering La Mama
Mia Yoo Theo Cote
Carlina Rivera Theo Cote
Mary Fulham, Gale Brewer, Carlina Rivera, Alicia Glen, Mia Yoo, and Beverly Petty Theo Cote
Agosto Machado Theo Cote
Joan Rose and Frank Carucci Theo Cote
