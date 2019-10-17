La MaMa's 2019 Gala to Celebrate Centennial of Founder Ellen Stewart

The gala will also honor composer Philip Glass, preservationist Dr. Barbaralee Diamonstein-Spielvogel, and press agent Sam Rudy.

La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club’s 2019 gala will commemorate the centennial of its founder, Ellen Stewart, October 22. The event, held at the Off-Broadway venue, will also serve as a fundraiser for the theatre’s 58th season.

The gala will honor three individuals for their significant artistic achievements and dedication to La MaMa: composer Philip Glass, preservationist Dr. Barbaralee Diamonstein-Spielvogel, and press agent Sam Rudy.

Glass is known his contributions to opera, chamber music, experimental theatre, and film scoring. A new production of his Akhnaten open at the New York City's Metropolitan Opera November 8. Dr. Diamonstein-Spielvogel is an arts activist, journalist, and public official; she currently serves as chair of New York City’s Historic Landmarks Preservation Center. Rudy has served as the press representative for La MaMa and several Broadway productions, including Hamilton and Avenue Q; he recently announced his retirement from a 40-year-long career in theatrical public relations.

The gala will feature an original collaboration by Glass and Laurie Anderson, as well as performances by Stefanie Batten Bland and Heather Christian, both honoring Stewart’s life. The event will also include an excerpt from Disconnected, an original multimedia project by CultureHub, and an excerpt from "La MaMa Cantata" by the late Elizabeth Swados.