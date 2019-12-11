Los Angeles Run of What the Constitution Means to Me Finds Its Full Cast

See who's joining Maria Dizzia and original Broadway cast members Mike Iveson and Rosdely Ciprian at Mark Taper Forum.

Local student Jocelyn Shek has joined the previously announced Maria Dizzia in the upcoming Los Angeles run of Heidi Schreck’s Tony-nominated play, What the Constitution Means to Me. Shek joins original Broadway cast members Mike Iveson and Rosdely Ciprian at the Mark Taper Forum, for a run that has been extended a week due to popular demand.

The first stop on its North American tour, What the Constitution Means to Me will run in L.A. January 12–February 23, 2020, followed by a Chicago engagement, March 4–April 12.

Written and performed by Schreck, What the Constitution Means to Me wrapped up its acclaimed and extended Broadway premiere in August, followed by a run in Washington, D.C. The play is directed by Oliver Butler.

The national tour of What the Constitution Means to Me is produced by Diana DiMenna, Aaron Glick, Matt Ross, and Level Forward, and Eva Price.

