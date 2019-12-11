Los Angeles Run of What the Constitution Means to Me Finds Its Full Cast

toggle menu
toggle search form
Los Angeles News   Los Angeles Run of What the Constitution Means to Me Finds Its Full Cast
By Olivia Clement
Dec 11, 2019
Buy Tickets to What the Constitution Means to Me
 
See who's joining Maria Dizzia and original Broadway cast members Mike Iveson and Rosdely Ciprian at Mark Taper Forum.
Maria Dizzia Headshot HR 2019

Local student Jocelyn Shek has joined the previously announced Maria Dizzia in the upcoming Los Angeles run of Heidi Schreck’s Tony-nominated play, What the Constitution Means to Me. Shek joins original Broadway cast members Mike Iveson and Rosdely Ciprian at the Mark Taper Forum, for a run that has been extended a week due to popular demand.

The first stop on its North American tour, What the Constitution Means to Me will run in L.A. January 12–February 23, 2020, followed by a Chicago engagement, March 4–April 12.

READ: What’s It Like to Be a Teenager on Broadway?

Written and performed by Schreck, What the Constitution Means to Me wrapped up its acclaimed and extended Broadway premiere in August, followed by a run in Washington, D.C. The play is directed by Oliver Butler.

The national tour of What the Constitution Means to Me is produced by Diana DiMenna, Aaron Glick, Matt Ross, and Level Forward, and Eva Price.

Photos: What the Constitution Means to Me Opens on Broadway

Photos: What the Constitution Means to Me Opens on Broadway

50 PHOTOS
What the Constitution Means to Me_Broadway_Opening Night_2019_X_HR
Rosdely Ciprian, Heidi Schreck, Thursday Williams, and Mike Iveson Joseph Marzullo/WENN
What the Constitution Means to Me_Broadway_Opening Night_2019_X_HR
Rosdely Ciprian, Heidi Schreck, Thursday Williams, and Mike Iveson Joseph Marzullo/WENN
What the Constitution Means to Me_Broadway_Opening Night_2019_X_HR
Rosdely Ciprian, Heidi Schreck, Thursday Williams, and Mike Iveson Joseph Marzullo/WENN
What the Constitution Means to Me_Broadway_Opening Night_2019_X_HR
Oliver Butler Joseph Marzullo/WENN
What the Constitution Means to Me_Broadway_Opening Night_2019_X_HR
Jen Schriever and Rachel Hauck Joseph Marzullo/WENN
What the Constitution Means to Me_Broadway_Opening Night_2019_X_HR
Sinan Refik Zafar Joseph Marzullo/WENN
What the Constitution Means to Me_Broadway_Opening Night_2019_X_HR
Kip Fagan Joseph Marzullo/WENN
What the Constitution Means to Me_Broadway_Opening Night_2019_X_HR
Alex Wyse and Cody Lassen Joseph Marzullo/WENN
What the Constitution Means to Me_Broadway_Opening Night_2019_X_HR
Sherry Schreck and Larry Schreck Joseph Marzullo/WENN
What the Constitution Means to Me_Broadway_Opening Night_2019_X_HR
Jeremy Blocker and Jim Nicola Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!