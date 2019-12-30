LaChanze and Melba Moore Will Be Honored by Women of Color on Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Awards   LaChanze and Melba Moore Will Be Honored by Women of Color on Broadway
By Andrew Gans
Dec 30, 2019
 
The evening, which will be filmed for broadcast, will feature performances by Amber Gray, Shoba Narayan, Darlesia Cearcy, and more.
LaChanze and Melba Moore
LaChanze and Melba Moore

Tony winners LaChanze (The Color Purple), currently on Broadway in A Christmas Carol, and Melba Moore (Purlie) will be honored by Women of Color on Broadway February 10, 2020, at The Great Hall on East 7th Street.

The non-profit, which is dedicated to supporting women of African, Latin, and Asian descent pursuing careers in musical theatre, will present Purple Crystal Honorary Awards to both artists. The award celebrates those who paved the way for the next generation of women of color in theatre.

The evening will include performances by Amber Gray (Hadestown), Celia Gooding (Jagged Little Pill), Kayla Davion (The Tina Turner Musical), Aléna Watters (The Cher Show), Shoba Narayan (Wicked), Darlesia Cearcy (Once On This Island), Linah Sta. Ana (Miss Saigon), Kuhoo Verma (Medusa the Musical), Genesis Collado (Over Here!), Barbara Douglas, and Vanisha Gould.

READ: Like Mother Like Daughter: Jagged Little Pill's Celia Rose Gooding and A Christmas Carol’s LaChanze Get Real About Life on Broadway, Emotionally Taxing Roles, Billie Eilish, and More

The evening will be filmed for broadcast and streaming on All Arts, WNET's new broadcast channel and streaming platform.

The event is co-produced for The Great Hall by Women of Color on Broadway Co-Founders Alexia Sielo and Victoria Velazquez and The Cooper Union’s Tim Marback and Kim Newman.

For reservations to the free event, click here.

Production Photos: A Christmas Carol on Broadway

Production Photos: A Christmas Carol on Broadway

11 PHOTOS
A Christmas Carol_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Campbell Scott and Dashiell Eaves in A Christmas Carol Joan Marcus
A Christmas Carol_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of A Christmas Carol Joan Marcus
A Christmas Carol_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Chris Hoch and Campbell Scott in A Christmas Carol Joan Marcus
A Christmas Carol_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Campbell Scott in A Christmas Carol Joan Marcus
A Christmas Carol_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Campbell Scott in A Christmas Carol Joan Marcus
A Christmas Carol_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Sarah Hunt and Campbell Scott in A Christmas Carol Joan Marcus
A Christmas Carol_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Campbell Scott in A Christmas Carol Joan Marcus
A Christmas Carol_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Campbell Scott and the Cast of A Christmas Carol Joan Marcus
A Christmas Carol_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Andrea Martin in A Christmas Carol Joan Marcus
A Christmas Carol_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Campbell Scott and LaChanze in A Christmas Carol Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!