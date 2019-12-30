LaChanze and Melba Moore Will Be Honored by Women of Color on Broadway

Tony winners LaChanze (The Color Purple), currently on Broadway in A Christmas Carol, and Melba Moore (Purlie) will be honored by Women of Color on Broadway February 10, 2020, at The Great Hall on East 7th Street.
The non-profit, which is dedicated to supporting women of African, Latin, and Asian descent pursuing careers in musical theatre, will present Purple Crystal Honorary Awards to both artists. The award celebrates those who paved the way for the next generation of women of color in theatre.
The evening will include performances by Amber Gray (Hadestown), Celia Gooding (Jagged Little Pill), Kayla Davion (The Tina Turner Musical), Aléna Watters (The Cher Show), Shoba Narayan (Wicked), Darlesia Cearcy (Once On This Island), Linah Sta. Ana (Miss Saigon), Kuhoo Verma (Medusa the Musical), Genesis Collado (Over Here!), Barbara Douglas, and Vanisha Gould.
READ: Like Mother Like Daughter: Jagged Little Pill's Celia Rose Gooding and A Christmas Carol’s LaChanze Get Real About Life on Broadway, Emotionally Taxing Roles, Billie Eilish, and More
The evening will be filmed for broadcast and streaming on All Arts, WNET's new broadcast channel and streaming platform.
The event is co-produced for The Great Hall by Women of Color on Broadway Co-Founders Alexia Sielo and Victoria Velazquez and The Cooper Union’s Tim Marback and Kim Newman.
For reservations to the free event, click here.