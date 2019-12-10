LaChanze, Bonnie Milligan, More, Set for Well-Behaved Women Concert at Joe’s Pub

The Broadway stars will perform songs written by Carmel Dean through the lens of positive female leaders in social and political change.

Tony winner LaChanze (The Color Purple), Broadway alum Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Tony nominee Liz Callaway (Baby), and more will perform at Carmel Dean’s Well-Behaved Women concert at Joe’s Pub January 25, 2020.

The performance will celebrate women who have made a positive impact on the world, including Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Harriet Tubman, Frida Kahlo, Billie Jean King, and Malala Yousafzai, and present songs as told through their eyes. Tony nominee Barbara Walsh (Falsettos, Company), Katie Thompson, Natascia Diaz, Kuhoo Verma, and Melissa Rose Hirsh are also set to perform during the concert.

Dean is known for her work on Renascence Off-Broadway and as a music director for If/Then, which starred Idina Menzel and LaChanze.

