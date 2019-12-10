LaChanze, Bonnie Milligan, More, Set for Well-Behaved Women Concert at Joe’s Pub

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cabaret & Concert News   LaChanze, Bonnie Milligan, More, Set for Well-Behaved Women Concert at Joe’s Pub
By Dan Meyer
Dec 10, 2019
 
The Broadway stars will perform songs written by Carmel Dean through the lens of positive female leaders in social and political change.
LaChanze and Bonnie Milligan
LaChanze and Bonnie Milligan

Tony winner LaChanze (The Color Purple), Broadway alum Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Tony nominee Liz Callaway (Baby), and more will perform at Carmel Dean’s Well-Behaved Women concert at Joe’s Pub January 25, 2020.

The performance will celebrate women who have made a positive impact on the world, including Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Harriet Tubman, Frida Kahlo, Billie Jean King, and Malala Yousafzai, and present songs as told through their eyes. Tony nominee Barbara Walsh (Falsettos, Company), Katie Thompson, Natascia Diaz, Kuhoo Verma, and Melissa Rose Hirsh are also set to perform during the concert.

READ: How Carmel Dean and Tony Nominee Dick Scanlan and Created a New Musical Out of Old Poetry

Dean is known for her work on Renascence Off-Broadway and as a music director for If/Then, which starred Idina Menzel and LaChanze.

New Pics from the Broadway Production of If/Then, Starring Idina Menzel

New Pics from the Broadway Production of If/Then, Starring Idina Menzel

If/Then, the new musical by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning Next to Normal writers Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey, which stars Tony winner Idina Menzel as a woman starting over in New York City, began Broadway previews March 5 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. Read the Playbill.com story.

27 PHOTOS
Idina Menzel and Anthony Rapp
Idina Menzel and Anthony Rapp Joan Marcus
Anthony Rapp and Jason Tam
Anthony Rapp and Jason Tam Joan Marcus
Idina Menzel
Idina Menzel Joan Marcus
Idina Menzel and James Snyder
Idina Menzel and James Snyder Joan Marcus
The cast
The cast Joan Marcus
The cast
The cast Joan Marcus
Idina Menzel
Idina Menzel Joan Marcus
Tamika Lawrence, Jenn Colella, LaChanze and Idina Menzel
Tamika Lawrence, Jenn Colella, LaChanze and Idina Menzel Joan Marcus
LaChanze and Anthony Rapp
LaChanze and Anthony Rapp Joan Marcus
Idina Menzel and Anthony Rapp
Idina Menzel and Anthony Rapp Joan Marcus
Share

Callaway has been a special guest performer on Playbill Travel’s Broadway on the High Seas cruises. Cabins are now on sale for Broadway in the Great Northwest, Playbill Travel’s first domestic cruise featuring Kate Baldwin, Tedd Firth, Aaron Lazar, and Faith Prince (April 26–May 4, 2020), and for Broadway on the Mediterranean (August 31–September 7, 2020), featuring Audra McDonald, Will Swenson, Gavin Creel, Caissie Levy and Lindsay Mendez, and for Broadway on the Nile (December 27, 2020–January 7, 2021) and Broadway on the Caribbean (February 15–22, 2021), with performers soon to be announced. To book a suite or stateroom, call Playbill Travel at 866-455-6789 or visit PlaybillTravel.com.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Cabaret & Concert News
Read news about cabaret and concert appearances by your favorite Broadway performers.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!