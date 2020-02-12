Lady G: Plays and Whisperings of Lady Gregory Begins at Irish Rep Off-Broadway

By Olivia Clement
Feb 12, 2020
 
Úna Clancy stars as the grand dame of Irish theatre, Lady Augusta Isabella Gregory, in the new production.
Performances begin February 12 at Off-Broadway's Irish Repertory Theatre for its production of Lady G: Plays and Whisperings of Lady Gregory. Drawn from Lady Gregory’s personal writings and rarely seen plays, the show explores the remarkable life of the "grand dame of Irish theatre."

The production, directed by and featuring additional material by Ciarán O'Reilly, stars Úna Clancy (The Plough and the Stars) as Lady G, alongside John Keating and The Shadow of a Gunman alums Terry Donnelly and James Russell.

Running in the W. Scott McLucas Studio Theatre, where it will officially open February 19, the production features sets by Charlie Corcoran, costumes by David Toser, lighting by Michael O'Connor, and sound design by M. Florian Staab.

