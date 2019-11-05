Laura Benanti, Ashley Park, More to Perform at Williamstown Theatre Festival's 2020 Gala

The February benefit will honor Bo and Katherine Peabody.

Tony winner Laura Benanti and Tony nominee Ashley Park are among the Broadway alums who have been tapped to appear at the 2020 Williamstown Theatre Festival gala.

The New York City event, honoring Bo and Katherine Peabody, will be held February 10 at Tao Downtown and feature performances by Benanti and Park along with Joshua Boone (Network), Kyle Maclachlan (TV's Twin Peaks, Portlandia, Desperate Housewives), and others to be announced.

Bo and Katherine Peabody have served as Williamstown Theatre Festival trustees for more than 20 years: Bo from 1998 to 2007 and Katherine since 2008.

Park appeared in the world premiere of Bess Wohl's Grand Horizons at Williamstown last year; she's set to reprise her performance when the play begins on Broadway next month.

