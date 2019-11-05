Laura Benanti, Ashley Park, More to Perform at Williamstown Theatre Festival's 2020 Gala

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   Laura Benanti, Ashley Park, More to Perform at Williamstown Theatre Festival's 2020 Gala
By Emily Selleck
Nov 05, 2019
 
The February benefit will honor Bo and Katherine Peabody.
Laura Benanti and Ashley Park
Laura Benanti and Ashley Park Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Tony winner Laura Benanti and Tony nominee Ashley Park are among the Broadway alums who have been tapped to appear at the 2020 Williamstown Theatre Festival gala.

The New York City event, honoring Bo and Katherine Peabody, will be held February 10 at Tao Downtown and feature performances by Benanti and Park along with Joshua Boone (Network), Kyle Maclachlan (TV's Twin Peaks, Portlandia, Desperate Housewives), and others to be announced.

Bo and Katherine Peabody have served as Williamstown Theatre Festival trustees for more than 20 years: Bo from 1998 to 2007 and Katherine since 2008.

Park appeared in the world premiere of Bess Wohl's Grand Horizons at Williamstown last year; she's set to reprise her performance when the play begins on Broadway next month.

READ: Michael Urie, Thomas Sadoski, Ashley Park, More to Star in Broadway’s Grand Horizons

Photos: 2019 Williamstown Theatre Festival Gala

Photos: 2019 Williamstown Theatre Festival Gala

26 PHOTOS
Williamstown Theatre Festival Gala_2019_HR
Matt Harris Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Williamstown Theatre Festival Gala_2019_HR
Matt Harris and Son Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Williamstown Theatre Festival Gala_2019_HR
Matt Harris and Family Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Williamstown Theatre Festival Gala_2019_HR
Mandy Greenfield and Matt Harris Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Williamstown Theatre Festival Gala_2019_HR
Jonathan Payne Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Williamstown Theatre Festival Gala_2019_HR
Austin Smith Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Williamstown Theatre Festival Gala_2019_HR
Jocelyn Bioh Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Williamstown Theatre Festival Gala_2019_HR
Tyne Rafaeli and Sylvia Khoury Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Williamstown Theatre Festival Gala_2019_HR
Leigh Silverman Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Williamstown Theatre Festival Gala_2019_HR
Becky Ann Baker and Dylan Baker Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share

Benanti has been a special guest performer on Playbill Travel’s Broadway on the High Seas cruises. Cabins are now on sale for Broadway in the Great Northwest, Playbill Travel’s first domestic cruise featuring Kate Baldwin, Tedd Firth, Aaron Lazar, and Faith Prince (April 26–May 4, 2020), and for Broadway on the Mediterranean (August 31–September 7, 2020), featuring Audra McDonald, Will Swenson, Gavin Creel, Caissie Levy and Lindsay Mendez, and for Broadway on the Nile (December 27, 2020–January 7, 2021), with performers soon to be announced. To book a suite or stateroom, call Playbill Travel at 866-455-6789 or visit PlaybillTravel.com.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!