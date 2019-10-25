Laura Benanti Previews My Body My Business! Concert

The October 28 event, packed with powerhouse performers, will celebrate the ACLU and NYCLU

Broadway stars will unite October 28 for an evening of song and activism at the 2019 Broadway Stands Up for Freedom benefit concert at the Town Hall. Themed My Body My Business!, the evening celebrates the ACLU and NYCLU, civil rights and civil liberties, and individuals fighting for reproductive rights and bodily integrity of women and trans people, while also honoring Tony Award winner Celia Keenan-Bolger with the Michael Friedman Freedom Award and production company Level Forward.

Tony winner Laura Benanti stopped by New York Live recently to preview what to expect from the concert. Watch the video above!

Set to perform are Tony Award winner Kelli O’Hara (Kiss Me, Kate), as well as Tony nominees Montego Glover (Memphis), Judy Kuhn (Fun Home), Phillipa Soo (Hamilton), and Eva Noblezada (Hadestown). Also announced: The Devil Wears Prada lyricist Shaina Taub, Bianca Leigh (The Nap), Alysha Umphress (On the Town), Carrie Manolakos (Mamma Mia!), Mili Diaz (Wicked), Kim Blanck (Octet), Jeannette Bayardelle (Hair), Shoba Narayan (The Great Comet), Starr Busby (Octet), L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop), Wé McDonald (NBC’s The Voice), Julia Murney (Wicked), Liana Stampur, and the Brooklyn Youth Chorus.

Tony winner Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown, The Great Comet) directs the 7:30 PM concert.

