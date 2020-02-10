Laura Leigh Turner Will Be New Karen Smith in Broadway’s Mean Girls

The Tina Fey musical continues at the August Wilson Theatre.

Laura Leigh Turner will make her Broadway debut when she takes over the role of Karen Smith in the hit musical Mean Girls beginning March 10 at the August Wilson Theatre.

She will succeed the role’s originator, Kate Rockwell, who will play her final performance March 8. As previously reported, March 10 also marks the arrival of Olivia Kaufmann, who will take over the role of Janis Sarkisian from Barrett Wilbert Weed, and Chad Burris, who will succeed Grey Henson in the role of Damian Hubbard.

Turner was seen in the Arkansas Repertory Theatre production of the Tony-winning musical Memphis and in stagings of Sister Act and Hairspray while a student at Oklahoma City University.

Mean Girls, directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, opened in 2018 with a book by Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by Nell Benjamin.

The current cast also includes Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron (taking her final bow February 22), Reneé Rapp as Regina George, Krystina Alabado as Gretchen Wieners, Cameron Dallas as Aaron Samuels, and Catherine Brunell as Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George.

