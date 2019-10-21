Laura Osnes and Jackie Burns to Perform Music of Michael Mott

The December 1 concert at Feinstein's/54 Below will celebrate the music of the composer-lyricist, whose musicals include Where The Sky Ends and Abandoned Heart.

Tony Award nominee Laura Osnes (Cinderella, Bandstand), Jackie Burns (If/Then, Wicked), and Matt Bloyd (The Four) will perform the music of singer-songwriter Michael Mott at Feinstein’s/54 Below December 1 at 7 PM.

The Boy Band Project will also be part of the concert that will feature music from Mott’s musicals including Where The Sky Ends; Abandoned Heart; In The Light, a faustian tale; and Mob Wife, A Mafia Comedy. Osnes appears on Mott's 2014 album, Where The Sky Ends, and also recorded the 2013 single, "Christmas, Will You Stay?"

For tickets, visit 54Below.com.

