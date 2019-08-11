Laura Osnes' Hallmark Movie In the Key of Love Premieres August 11

The TV movie, co-starring Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Scott Michael Foster, is now available on the channel's streaming site.

In the Key of Love, a new Hallmark Channel film starring two-time Tony nominee Laura Osnes, will premiere August 11 on the channel's streaming service, Hallmark Movies Now. It was originally scheduled to air June 29.

Osnes plays photographer Maggie, who learns her ex-boyfriend—who is also her ex-singing partner—is in the wedding she is working. Tensions run high until they sing together, remembering how good they were as a duo. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Scott Michael Foster co-stars.

Flip through photos of the movie below:



