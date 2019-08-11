Laura Osnes' Hallmark Movie In the Key of Love Premieres August 11

Photos   Laura Osnes' Hallmark Movie In the Key of Love Premieres August 11
By Marc J. Franklin
Aug 11, 2019
 
The TV movie, co-starring Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Scott Michael Foster, is now available on the channel's streaming site.
In_The_Key_Of_Love_Hallmark_Channel_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Scott Michael Foster and Laura Osnes ©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Kailey Schwerman

In the Key of Love, a new Hallmark Channel film starring two-time Tony nominee Laura Osnes, will premiere August 11 on the channel's streaming service, Hallmark Movies Now. It was originally scheduled to air June 29.

Osnes plays photographer Maggie, who learns her ex-boyfriend—who is also her ex-singing partner—is in the wedding she is working. Tensions run high until they sing together, remembering how good they were as a duo. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Scott Michael Foster co-stars.

Flip through photos of the movie below:

Laura Osnes in In The Key of Love

Laura Osnes in In The Key of Love

23 PHOTOS
In_The_Key_Of_Love_Hallmark_Channel_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Andrea Brooks, Thomas Cadrot, and cast of In the Key of Love ©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Kailey Schwerman
In_The_Key_Of_Love_Hallmark_Channel_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Thomas Cadrot and Andrea Brooks ©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Kailey Schwerman
In_The_Key_Of_Love_Hallmark_Channel_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Scott Michael Foster ©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Kailey Schwerman
In_The_Key_Of_Love_Hallmark_Channel_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Laura Osnes ©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Kailey Schwerman
In_The_Key_Of_Love_Hallmark_Channel_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Laura Osnes ©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Kailey Schwerman
In_The_Key_Of_Love_Hallmark_Channel_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Laura Osnes ©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Kailey Schwerman
In_The_Key_Of_Love_Hallmark_Channel_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Laura Osnes and Shannon Chan-Kent ©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Kailey Schwerman
In_The_Key_Of_Love_Hallmark_Channel_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Laura Osnes ©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Kailey Schwerman
In_The_Key_Of_Love_Hallmark_Channel_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Laura Osnes ©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Kailey Schwerman
In_The_Key_Of_Love_Hallmark_Channel_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Scott Michael Foster and Laura Osnes ©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Kailey Schwerman
