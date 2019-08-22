Laura Osnes to Join On Your Feet! Star Mauricio Martinez at Feinstein’s/54 Below

After making his sold-out debut last year, Martinez returns with De México to Broadway.

On Your Feet! star Mauricio Martinez will welcome two-time Tony Award nominee Laura Osnes (Cinderella, Bandstand) as his special guest for his August 26 encore performance of De México to Broadway at Feinstein’s/54 Below.

The 7 PM concert will also feature Barrie Kealoha (Crazy in Love, Carmen la Cubana).

Known for his starring roles in the Mexican productions of Beauty and the Beast, Saturday Night Fever, and The Last Five Years, Martinez made his Broadway debut in 2017, stepping into the role of Emilio Estefan in On Your Feet!—a performance he repeated on tour.

De México to Broadway will feature songs from Martinez’ pop and theatre career. Jaime Lozano is music director.

