Laura Wade's The Watsons, Directed by Samuel West, Will Transfer to the West End

Laura Wade's The Watsons, Directed by Samuel West, Will Transfer to the West End
By Andrew Gans
Nov 12, 2019
The play is adapted from the unfinished Jane Austen novel.
The Watsons
Cast of The Watsons Manuel Harlan

Olivier Award winner Laura Wade’s The Watsons, now playing a limited run through November 16 at the Menier Chocolate Factory, will transfer to the West End in 2020.

The production, which also played to critical acclaim at Chichester Festival Theatre in 2018, will begin previews at the Harold Pinter Theatre May 8, prior to an official opening May 19. Performances will continue through September 26.

Samuel West directs. Casting will be announced at a later date.

The current production features original cast members Sam Alexander as Robert Watson, Sally Bankes as Nanny, Joe Bannister as Lord Osborne, Jane Booker as Lady Osborne, Elaine Claxton as Mrs. Edwards, Tim Delap as Mr. Howard, Sophie Duval as Mrs. Robert, Louise Ford as Laura, John Wilson Goddard as Mr. Watson, Grace Molony as Emma Watson, Elander Moore as Bertie, Paksie Vernon as Elizabeth Watson, Cat White as Miss Osborne, and Laurence Ubong Williams as Tom Musgrave, who are joined by Rhianna McGreevy as Margaret Watson, with Isaac Forward, Sonny Fowler, and Teddy Probets sharing the role of Charles Howard.

Based on her incomplete novel, the play explores the legacy of Jane Austen and asks: What can characters do when their author abandons them?

The production also has set and costumes by Ben Stones, lighting design by Richard Howell, sound design by Gregory Clarke, music by Isobel Waller-Bridge, and movement by Mike Ashcroft. Casting is by Charlotte Sutton.

The Watsons
Cast of The Watsons Manuel Harlan
The Watsons
Cast of The Watsons Manuel Harlan
The Watsons
Sophie Duval, Joe Banniste, Cat White, Jane Booker, Grace Molony, and Teddy Probets Manuel Harlan
The Watsons
Paksie Vernon and Grace Molony Manuel Harlan
The Watsons
Grace Molony and Louise Ford Manuel Harlan
The Watsons
Grace Molony Manuel Harlan
The Watsons
Grace Molony and Louise Ford Manuel Harlan
The Watsons
Grace Molony and Louise Ford Manuel Harlan
The Watsons
Grace Molony Manuel Harlan
