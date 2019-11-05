LCT3 Will Present World Premiere of The Headlands Beginning February 2020

Obie-winning writer Christopher Chen debuts the story of a young man working to solve his father’s murder.

The world premiere of The Headlands will play Lincoln Center Theater’s LCT3 beginning February 8 for a six-week limited run at the Claire Tow Theater.

Written by Obie Award winner Christopher Chen, the play is directed by Knud Adams. The drama follows Henry, played by Aaron Yoo, an amateur sleuth working to solve the crime of his father’s murder. Sifting through memories and family stories of his San Francisco–set childhood, Henry’s quest for the truth leads him down a path of secrets and lies that leave him questioning those he held most dear.

Joining Yoo in the cast are Laura Kai Chen (Dan Cody’s Yacht), Edward Chin-Lyn (Small Mouth Sounds), Mahira Kakkar (Off-Broadway’s The Wives), Mia Katigbak, Henry Stram (Junk, Network), and Johnny Wu (Chinglish).

The Headlands features scenic design by Kimie Nishikawa, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Mark Barton, sound design by Peter Mills Weiss, and projection design by Ruey Horng Sun. Joshua Gustafson is the Stage Manager.

Chen’s previous works include Caught (New York Times Critics Pick, Obie Award for Playwriting, Barrymore Award, Drama League nomination), Passage, The Hundred Flowers Project (Glickman Award, Rella Lossy Award, James Tait Black Award shortlist), The Late Wedding, Into The Numbers (Belarus Free Theatre International Contest of Modern Drama, 2nd Place), Mutt, and You Mean To Do Me Harm. Adam recently helmed Andy Bragen’s Notes on My Mother’s Decline (The Play Company) and Eboni Booth’s Paris (Atlantic Theater Company).

Led by artistic director Evan Cabnet—under the leadership of producing artistic director André Bishop—LCT3 is committed to producing the work of new playwrights, directors, and designers and appealing to new audiences.