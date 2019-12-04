Lea Salonga, Alfie Boe, More Set for Do You Hear the People Sing? Concert Tour

The Australian concerts will celebrate the work of Les Misérables and Miss Saigon creators Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg.

Do You Hear the People Sing?, celebrating the work of Les Misérables and Miss Saigon creators Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg, will play a limited concert tour next summer in Australia.

Performances are currently scheduled for June 12–13, 2020, at the Adelaide Cabaret Festival, June 16–17 at Sydney's State Theatre, and June 19–20 at Melbourne's Regent Theatre.

The concerts will feature stars from Broadway, the West End, and Australia, including Alfie Boe (Les Misérables), Tony winner Lea Salonga (Miss Saigon, Les Misérables), Joanna Ampil (Miss Saigon), David Harris (Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Miss Saigon), Amanda Harrison (Wicked, Miss Saigon), and Suzie Mathers (Wicked, Mamma Mia!).

See What Your Favorite Stars Are Up to Away From Broadway With Playbill Universe

Do You Hear the People Sing?, created by Boublil and Schönberg, features tunes from Les Misérables, Miss Saigon, Martin Guerre, The Pirate Queen, and their first musical together, La Révolution Française.

“It is an enormous pleasure for us, in collaboration with Enda Markey, to bring the concert we conceived to Australia following the warmth of its reception in the U.S.A. and in Asia. This new version, specially created for Australian audiences, traces the history of our 40-year collaboration, showcasing a wide selection of well-known songs from our shows as well as a journey of discovery through how some of the songs were written, rewritten, or reinvented,” said the songwriting team in a statement.

For more information, visit ThePeopleSing.com.

