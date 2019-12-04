Lea Salonga, Alfie Boe, More Set for Do You Hear the People Sing? Concert Tour

toggle menu
toggle search form
International News   Lea Salonga, Alfie Boe, More Set for Do You Hear the People Sing? Concert Tour
By Andrew Gans
Dec 04, 2019
 
The Australian concerts will celebrate the work of Les Misérables and Miss Saigon creators Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg.
Lea Salonga and Alfie Boe
Lea Salonga and Alfie Boe

Do You Hear the People Sing?, celebrating the work of Les Misérables and Miss Saigon creators Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg, will play a limited concert tour next summer in Australia.

Performances are currently scheduled for June 12–13, 2020, at the Adelaide Cabaret Festival, June 16–17 at Sydney's State Theatre, and June 19–20 at Melbourne's Regent Theatre.

The concerts will feature stars from Broadway, the West End, and Australia, including Alfie Boe (Les Misérables), Tony winner Lea Salonga (Miss Saigon, Les Misérables), Joanna Ampil (Miss Saigon), David Harris (Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Miss Saigon), Amanda Harrison (Wicked, Miss Saigon), and Suzie Mathers (Wicked, Mamma Mia!).

See What Your Favorite Stars Are Up to Away From Broadway With Playbill Universe

Do You Hear the People Sing?, created by Boublil and Schönberg, features tunes from Les Misérables, Miss Saigon, Martin Guerre, The Pirate Queen, and their first musical together, La Révolution Française.

“It is an enormous pleasure for us, in collaboration with Enda Markey, to bring the concert we conceived to Australia following the warmth of its reception in the U.S.A. and in Asia. This new version, specially created for Australian audiences, traces the history of our 40-year collaboration, showcasing a wide selection of well-known songs from our shows as well as a journey of discovery through how some of the songs were written, rewritten, or reinvented,” said the songwriting team in a statement.

For more information, visit ThePeopleSing.com.

Lea Salonga, Jonathan Pryce and More Join Miss Saigon For Sold-Out 25th Anniversary Gala Performance

Lea Salonga, Jonathan Pryce and More Join Miss Saigon For Sold-Out 25th Anniversary Gala Performance

The London revival of Claude-Michel Schönberg and Alain Boublil's Miss Saigon celebrates the 25th anniversary of the Vietnam War-set musical's premiere with a Sept. 22 gala performance at the Prince Edward Theatre.

7 PHOTOS
Jon Jon Briones, Jonathan Pryce and cast
Jon Jon Briones, Jonathan Pryce and cast Richard Davenport
Claude-Michel Schönberg, Eva Noblezada, Alain Boublil, Lea Salonga, Jon Jon Briones, Sir Cameron Mackintosh and Jonathan Pryce
Claude-Michel Schönberg, Eva Noblezada, Alain Boublil, Lea Salonga, Jon Jon Briones, Sir Cameron Mackintosh and Jonathan Pryce Richard Davenport
Jon Jon Briones and Jonathan Pryce
Jon Jon Briones and Jonathan Pryce Richard Davenport
Jonathan Pryce
Jonathan Pryce Richard Davenport
Alain Boublil, Claude-Michel Schönberg and Sir Cameron Mackintosh
Alain Boublil, Claude-Michel Schönberg and Sir Cameron Mackintosh Richard Davenport
http://cdn-images.playbill.com/ee_assets/Newsies/saigonann07.jpg
Richard Davenport
Creators and original and current cast members
Creators and original and current cast members Richard Davenport
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!