Leading Latino Theatre Company INTAR Creates Max Ferrá Directing Fellowship

Named for the INTAR founder, the fellowship offers emerging Latinx directors the chance to develop new work.

One of New York City's leading inter-Hispanic theatre companies, INTAR, will give emerging Latinx directors the chance to develop work through the new Max Ferrá Directing Fellowship.

Through the program, fellows will receive a $2,000 cash award, participate in a NewWorks Lab to develop a play, and serve an Assistant Directorship on INTAR’s Spring mainstage Off-Broadway production. Additionally, Stage Directors and Choreographers Society will provide fellows with an introduction to the professional union, including a full one-year associate membership. The fellowship is funded by the Peg Santvoord Foundation.

The fellowship seeks to annually identify a Latinx director who best represents the passion and courage of Max Ferrá and his vision for theater. Founded in 1966 to provide opportunities for Spanish-speaking actors and directors, INTAR quickly became an integral part of New York’s Hispanic community. Ferrá passed away in 2017.

To apply, interested directors must submit a résumé and artistic statement along with a digital link to samples of their work. Submissions will be accepted September 1–November 30 at Maxfellowship2019@intartheatre.org.

