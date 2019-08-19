Leading Latino Theatre Company INTAR Creates Max Ferrá Directing Fellowship

One of New York City's leading inter-Hispanic theatre companies, INTAR, will give emerging Latinx directors the chance to develop work through the new Max Ferrá Directing Fellowship.
Through the program, fellows will receive a $2,000 cash award, participate in a NewWorks Lab to develop a play, and serve an Assistant Directorship on INTAR’s Spring mainstage Off-Broadway production. Additionally, Stage Directors and Choreographers Society will provide fellows with an introduction to the professional union, including a full one-year associate membership. The fellowship is funded by the Peg Santvoord Foundation.
The fellowship seeks to annually identify a Latinx director who best represents the passion and courage of Max Ferrá and his vision for theater. Founded in 1966 to provide opportunities for Spanish-speaking actors and directors, INTAR quickly became an integral part of New York’s Hispanic community. Ferrá passed away in 2017.
To apply, interested directors must submit a résumé and artistic statement along with a digital link to samples of their work. Submissions will be accepted September 1–November 30 at Maxfellowship2019@intartheatre.org.