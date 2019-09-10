Learn About the Cats Film Choreography With Jennifer Hudson, Francesca Hayward, and More

A new featurette shows the cast, including Robert Fairchild, James Corden, Idris Elba, and Taylor Swift, discussing their feline moves.

Welcome to the Jellicle Ball! A new featurette highlights the movie magic behind the creation of Cats, the upcoming film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical.

Focusing on Andy Blankenbuehler’s choreography, the video shows Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson (Dreamgirls), Tony winner James Corden (One Man, Two Guvnors), Tony nominee Robert Fairchild (An American in Paris), and more discussing the styles of movement seen in the film.

London Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward, who plays Victoria in the film, said that it was important to be “light on your feet” as a cat—something she learned to do as a ballerina. Also in the clip are Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, and French dance duo and frequent Beyoncé collaborators Les Twins.

This isn’t the first time the choreography of Cats has been discussed. Elba dropped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in July to show off some jellicle moves from the upcoming film.

The Tom Hooper-directed Cats is due in theatres December 25. Watch the featurette above and the trailer below.

