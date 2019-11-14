Learn 6 Signature Fosse Moves to Celebrate 23 Years of Chicago on Broadway

The Kander and Ebb musical opened November 14, 1996 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

To celebrate the 23rd Anniversary of Chicago on Broadway, Playbill asked the show's dance captain David Bushman to teach Fosse dance vocabulary from six moments in the show with the help of cast members Mary Claire King and Michael Scirrotto. Watch the video above and dance along.

Tony nominee and longtime Chicago favorite Charlotte d'Amboise currently plays Roxie in the Tony-winning revival, alongside Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, Ryan Silverman as Billy Flynn, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, Raena White as Matron "Mama" Morton, and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

With a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is the longest-running American musical in Broadway history. Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, the production is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

SEE WHAT IS COMING TO BROADWAY IN THE NEAR FUTURE

Directed by Tony winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony winner Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer, and casting by Stewart/Whitley.