Leaving Eden Wins 2019 NYMF Award for Best Musical

Leaving Eden Wins 2019 NYMF Award for Best Musical
By Adam Hetrick
Aug 06, 2019
 
The Jennifer Waxman–Ben Page musical took home four honors at the 2019 NYMF Awards for Excellence August 4.
The 14th New York Musical Festival wrapped up its four-week summer season August 4 with the NYMF Awards for Excellence, which took place at Sony Hall.

Leaving Eden, the punk-rock creation musical by Jennifer Waxman and Ben Page, led with four awards, followed by Buried and Flying Lessons, which won three awards each.

Watch a Sneak Peek of the New Musical Leaving Eden

The full list of winners follows:

OUTSTANDING OVERALL DESIGN
Winner: Leaving Eden – Alayna Klein (scenic design), Amanda Clegg Lyon (lighting design), Whitney Locher (costume design), and Kimberly O’Loughlin (sound design).

Runner-Up Finalist:
Ladyship – David Goldstein (scenic design), Sam Gordon (lighting design), Whitney Locher (costume design), Patrick Calhoun (sound design), and Deb Gaouette (props design).

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY
Winner: Kathleen Wessel, Flying Lessons

Runner-Up Finalists:
Kenny Ingram, Till
Katherine Roarty, Illuminati Lizards from Outer Space

OUTSTANDING BOOK
Winner: Tom Williams, Buried

Runner-Up Finalists:
DC Cathro, Leo Schwartz,Till
Jenny Waxman, Leaving Eden

OUTSTANDING LYRICS
Winner: Jenny Waxman, Leaving Eden

Runner-Up Finalists:
Tom Williams and Cordelia O’Driscoll, Buried
Leo Schwartz,Till

OUTSTANDING MUSIC
Winner: Cordelia O’Driscoll, Buried

Runner-Up Finalists:
Ben Page, Leaving Eden
Leo Schwartz, Till

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE
Winners – tie:
Flying Lessons. Cast includes Michelle Coban, Brandon Martin, Desiree Montes, Briana Moten, Esmeralda Nazario, Erick Perafan, Deanna Quintero, Megan Valle, and David Lowe.

Buried. Cast includes: Sebastian Belli, Niamh Finan, Laurence Hunt, Lindsay Manion, Wilf Walsworth, and Rebecca Yau.

Runner-Up Finalists:
Till
Leaving Eden

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Winners:
Michelle Coban, Flying Lessons
Judith Franklin,Till

Runner-Up Finalists:
Devin L. Roberts, Till
Brian Charles Rooney, Illuminati Lizards from Outer Space
Jennifer Blood, Ladyship
Erick Perafan, Flying Lessons

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN A LEADING ROLE
Winners:
Elena Shaddow, My Real Mother
Sarah Anne Martinez, Leaving Eden

Runner-Up Finalists:
Janet Krupin, Leaving Eden
Katie LaMark, My Real Mother
Lindsay Manion, Buried
Deniell Marie Gray, Till
Maddie Shea Baldwin, Ladyship

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION
Winner: NJ Agwuna,Till

Runner-Up Finalists:
Susanna Wolk,Leaving Eden
Tom Williams, Buried

BEST MUSICAL
Winner: Leaving Eden, book and lyrics by Jennifer Waxman; music by Ben Page

Runner-Up Finalists:
Buried, book by Tom Williams, lyrics by Cordelia O’Driscoll and Tom Williams, music by Cordelia O’Driscoll
Flying Lessons, book by Donald Rupe; music by Donald Rupe and Cesar de la Rosa

2019 BEST OF FEST AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARDS

BEST OF FEST: READING
Mississippi, book, music, and lyrics by Gregory James Tounquist

Runner-Up Finalists:
Hero, book, music, and lyrics by Mark Aaron James
Abduction, book by T.J. Pieffer, music by Becki Toth and Brad Kemp, lyrics by T.J. Pieffer and Becki Toth

BEST OF FEST: CONCERT
The Oldenburg Suite
Lyrics by James Feinberg, music by Matthew Dylan Rose

Runner-Up Finalist:
Finding Beautiful by Anessa Marie and Danny Bristoll

BEST OF FEST: PRODUCTION
Overture
Book by Krista Eyler and Barbara Nichols; music and lyrics by Krista Eyler

Runner-Up Finalists:
Buried, book by Tom Williams, lyrics by Cordelia O’Driscoll and Tom Williams, music by Cordelia O’Driscoll
Flying Lessons, book by Donald Rupe; music by Donald Rupe and Cesar de la Rosa

