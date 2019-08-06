Leaving Eden Wins 2019 NYMF Award for Best Musical

The Jennifer Waxman–Ben Page musical took home four honors at the 2019 NYMF Awards for Excellence August 4.

The 14th New York Musical Festival wrapped up its four-week summer season August 4 with the NYMF Awards for Excellence, which took place at Sony Hall.

Leaving Eden, the punk-rock creation musical by Jennifer Waxman and Ben Page, led with four awards, followed by Buried and Flying Lessons, which won three awards each.

The full list of winners follows:

OUTSTANDING OVERALL DESIGN

Winner: Leaving Eden – Alayna Klein (scenic design), Amanda Clegg Lyon (lighting design), Whitney Locher (costume design), and Kimberly O’Loughlin (sound design).

Runner-Up Finalist:

Ladyship – David Goldstein (scenic design), Sam Gordon (lighting design), Whitney Locher (costume design), Patrick Calhoun (sound design), and Deb Gaouette (props design).

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Winner: Kathleen Wessel, Flying Lessons

Runner-Up Finalists:

Kenny Ingram, Till

Katherine Roarty, Illuminati Lizards from Outer Space

OUTSTANDING BOOK

Winner: Tom Williams, Buried

Runner-Up Finalists:

DC Cathro, Leo Schwartz,Till

Jenny Waxman, Leaving Eden

OUTSTANDING LYRICS

Winner: Jenny Waxman, Leaving Eden

Runner-Up Finalists:

Tom Williams and Cordelia O’Driscoll, Buried

Leo Schwartz,Till

OUTSTANDING MUSIC

Winner: Cordelia O’Driscoll, Buried

Runner-Up Finalists:

Ben Page, Leaving Eden

Leo Schwartz, Till

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE

Winners – tie:

Flying Lessons. Cast includes Michelle Coban, Brandon Martin, Desiree Montes, Briana Moten, Esmeralda Nazario, Erick Perafan, Deanna Quintero, Megan Valle, and David Lowe.

Buried. Cast includes: Sebastian Belli, Niamh Finan, Laurence Hunt, Lindsay Manion, Wilf Walsworth, and Rebecca Yau.

Runner-Up Finalists:

Till

Leaving Eden

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Winners:

Michelle Coban, Flying Lessons

Judith Franklin,Till

Runner-Up Finalists:

Devin L. Roberts, Till

Brian Charles Rooney, Illuminati Lizards from Outer Space

Jennifer Blood, Ladyship

Erick Perafan, Flying Lessons

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN A LEADING ROLE

Winners:

Elena Shaddow, My Real Mother

Sarah Anne Martinez, Leaving Eden

Runner-Up Finalists:

Janet Krupin, Leaving Eden

Katie LaMark, My Real Mother

Lindsay Manion, Buried

Deniell Marie Gray, Till

Maddie Shea Baldwin, Ladyship

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION

Winner: NJ Agwuna,Till

Runner-Up Finalists:

Susanna Wolk,Leaving Eden

Tom Williams, Buried

BEST MUSICAL

Winner: Leaving Eden, book and lyrics by Jennifer Waxman; music by Ben Page

Runner-Up Finalists:

Buried, book by Tom Williams, lyrics by Cordelia O’Driscoll and Tom Williams, music by Cordelia O’Driscoll

Flying Lessons, book by Donald Rupe; music by Donald Rupe and Cesar de la Rosa

2019 BEST OF FEST AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARDS

BEST OF FEST: READING

Mississippi, book, music, and lyrics by Gregory James Tounquist

Runner-Up Finalists:

Hero, book, music, and lyrics by Mark Aaron James

Abduction, book by T.J. Pieffer, music by Becki Toth and Brad Kemp, lyrics by T.J. Pieffer and Becki Toth

BEST OF FEST: CONCERT

The Oldenburg Suite

Lyrics by James Feinberg, music by Matthew Dylan Rose

Runner-Up Finalist:

Finding Beautiful by Anessa Marie and Danny Bristoll

BEST OF FEST: PRODUCTION

Overture

Book by Krista Eyler and Barbara Nichols; music and lyrics by Krista Eyler

Runner-Up Finalists:

Buried, book by Tom Williams, lyrics by Cordelia O’Driscoll and Tom Williams, music by Cordelia O’Driscoll

Flying Lessons, book by Donald Rupe; music by Donald Rupe and Cesar de la Rosa

