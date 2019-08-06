Leaving Eden Wins 2019 NYMF Award for Best Musical

The 14th New York Musical Festival wrapped up its four-week summer season August 4 with the NYMF Awards for Excellence, which took place at Sony Hall.
Leaving Eden, the punk-rock creation musical by Jennifer Waxman and Ben Page, led with four awards, followed by Buried and Flying Lessons, which won three awards each.
The full list of winners follows:
OUTSTANDING OVERALL DESIGN
Winner: Leaving Eden – Alayna Klein (scenic design), Amanda Clegg Lyon (lighting design), Whitney Locher (costume design), and Kimberly O’Loughlin (sound design).
Runner-Up Finalist:
Ladyship – David Goldstein (scenic design), Sam Gordon (lighting design), Whitney Locher (costume design), Patrick Calhoun (sound design), and Deb Gaouette (props design).
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY
Winner: Kathleen Wessel, Flying Lessons
Runner-Up Finalists:
Kenny Ingram, Till
Katherine Roarty, Illuminati Lizards from Outer Space
OUTSTANDING BOOK
Winner: Tom Williams, Buried
Runner-Up Finalists:
DC Cathro, Leo Schwartz,Till
Jenny Waxman, Leaving Eden
OUTSTANDING LYRICS
Winner: Jenny Waxman, Leaving Eden
Runner-Up Finalists:
Tom Williams and Cordelia O’Driscoll, Buried
Leo Schwartz,Till
OUTSTANDING MUSIC
Winner: Cordelia O’Driscoll, Buried
Runner-Up Finalists:
Ben Page, Leaving Eden
Leo Schwartz, Till
OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE
Winners – tie:
Flying Lessons. Cast includes Michelle Coban, Brandon Martin, Desiree Montes, Briana Moten, Esmeralda Nazario, Erick Perafan, Deanna Quintero, Megan Valle, and David Lowe.
Buried. Cast includes: Sebastian Belli, Niamh Finan, Laurence Hunt, Lindsay Manion, Wilf Walsworth, and Rebecca Yau.
Runner-Up Finalists:
Till
Leaving Eden
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Winners:
Michelle Coban, Flying Lessons
Judith Franklin,Till
Runner-Up Finalists:
Devin L. Roberts, Till
Brian Charles Rooney, Illuminati Lizards from Outer Space
Jennifer Blood, Ladyship
Erick Perafan, Flying Lessons
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN A LEADING ROLE
Winners:
Elena Shaddow, My Real Mother
Sarah Anne Martinez, Leaving Eden
Runner-Up Finalists:
Janet Krupin, Leaving Eden
Katie LaMark, My Real Mother
Lindsay Manion, Buried
Deniell Marie Gray, Till
Maddie Shea Baldwin, Ladyship
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION
Winner: NJ Agwuna,Till
Runner-Up Finalists:
Susanna Wolk,Leaving Eden
Tom Williams, Buried
BEST MUSICAL
Winner: Leaving Eden, book and lyrics by Jennifer Waxman; music by Ben Page
Runner-Up Finalists:
Buried, book by Tom Williams, lyrics by Cordelia O’Driscoll and Tom Williams, music by Cordelia O’Driscoll
Flying Lessons, book by Donald Rupe; music by Donald Rupe and Cesar de la Rosa
2019 BEST OF FEST AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARDS
BEST OF FEST: READING
Mississippi, book, music, and lyrics by Gregory James Tounquist
Runner-Up Finalists:
Hero, book, music, and lyrics by Mark Aaron James
Abduction, book by T.J. Pieffer, music by Becki Toth and Brad Kemp, lyrics by T.J. Pieffer and Becki Toth
BEST OF FEST: CONCERT
The Oldenburg Suite
Lyrics by James Feinberg, music by Matthew Dylan Rose
Runner-Up Finalist:
Finding Beautiful by Anessa Marie and Danny Bristoll
BEST OF FEST: PRODUCTION
Overture
Book by Krista Eyler and Barbara Nichols; music and lyrics by Krista Eyler
Runner-Up Finalists:
Buried, book by Tom Williams, lyrics by Cordelia O’Driscoll and Tom Williams, music by Cordelia O’Driscoll
Flying Lessons, book by Donald Rupe; music by Donald Rupe and Cesar de la Rosa