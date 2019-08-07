Leg Up On Life to Host 3rd Annual Night of Life to Benefit The Trevor Project

The August fundraiser marks the organization’s biggest event yet.

Leg Up On Life’s Night Of Life benefit returns August 26 to benefit The Trevor Project.

A night combining a giant dance party and performance, this marks the third annual Night of Life with the largest group of artists featured to date.

The evening features performances from 10 choreographers, five musicians, and eight drag artists creating performances with 88 total dancers.

Headlining artists include Boudoir LeFleur, Coco Taylor, Dan Kiernan, Daniel Gold (national tours of Miss Saigon, Disney's Beauty and the Beast), Dan Lai, Hibiscus, Jax, Jack Mountford, Jenna Rubaii (Groundhog Day), Juicy Liu, Julie Carter, Karla Puno Garcia (Hamilton), Lady Pepper, Lagoona Bloo (America's Got Talent, The Voice), Matthew Couvillon, Mike Baerga (King Kong, Miss Saigon), Mila Jam, Miles Keeney, Miz. Diamond Wigfall, PRIMME, Sarah Parker (Fiddler On The Roof), Selma Nilla, and Steven Blandino.

The full cast for the evening features Abby Jarros (national tour of Hamilton), Abbey Engleman, Alexia Waites, Ali Kerner, Anthony Gonzalez, Arianne Meneses, Aspen Waddell, Betty Weinberger, Carey Segal (national tour of Elf), Cassie Jackson, Cesar Razza (national tour of The Wizard Of Oz), Claire Crause, Clinton Edward, Courtney Darlington, Daniel Gaymon (national tour of Hamilton) Danielle Behrens (national tour of The Wizard Of Oz), Darrell T. Joe (national tour of Damn Yankees), David Guzman (Hamilton, the upcoming West Side Story film), David Yijae (King Kong), Domanick Hubbard, Elektra Lite (national tour of Kinky Boots), Emily Palmquist, Emily Ulrich, Haley Nachlas, Hannah Jewel Kohn (national tour of Beauty and the Beast), Hannah Zieser, Harumi Elders, Hawk Tyler, Isaiah Bethea, JJ Niemann (The Book Of Mormon), Jacqueline Agrusa, Jamal Shuriah, Jamie Pfaff, Jason Garcia Ignacio, Jessie Lawyer, John Michael Fiumara (Newsies, West Side Story), John Peterson (national tour of Cinderella), Jonathan Ruff, Judah Frank, Justice Moore (Hamilton), Karma Jenkins (national tour of How the Grinch Stole Christmas), Kellie Drobnick (West Side Story), Kelly Berman, Kelly MacMillan, Kelley Reid, Kyle James Adam (Odyssy Dance Theatre), Kyle Louviere, Kyra Cherie Bowser, Lauren Boyd (Hamilton), Lauren Mazzo, Luis Villar, Makenzie Gomez, Malachi Vaughn, Maleek Washington (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert), Marc Nunez (Gotham Dance Theater Founder), Marie Rose Baramo, Mark Carter, Matsuri Kano, Melissa McCann (national tour of Finding Neverland), Meghan Sanett, Michael Santomassimo, Michael Seltzer (Broadway's upcoming West Side Story revival), Michelle Russell (West Side Story revival), Molly Peterson, Olivia Battista, Oliver Gonzalez-Yoakum, Pauline Casino, Rhaamell Burke-Missouri (King Kong), Roddy Kennedy (Hamilton), Samantha Barriento, Sarah Woods, Sarah Juliet Shaw, Sean Rozanski (The Bodyguard), Shannon Walsh (national tour of The Wizard Of Oz), Shonica Gooden (Hamilton, Bring It On, Cats, Cinderella) Soultana Schavi, Spencer Ramirez (The Chase Brock Experience), Tatiana Firpo, Taylor Green (Saturday Night Live), Tenealle Farragher (The Illusionists, Fuerza Bruta), Thayne Jasperson (Hamilton, Newsies, Matilda, So You Think You Can Dance), Tiffani Michelle, Tre Smith (Hamilton), Victoria Fiore (Fosse/Verdon), Vince Peralta, Youlmae Kim, Zach Eisenberg, and Zach Flores.

Proceeds from ticket sales will support The Trevor Project, the leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ young people ages 13–24. Leg Up On Life is an artistic initiative that mobilizes artists for fundraising events to support the community.

For tickets and information, click here.