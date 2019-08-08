Legally Blonde’s Nell Benjamin and Laurence O’Keefe Writing New Musical for Universal Pictures

By Andrew Gans
Aug 08, 2019
 
Scott Sanders and Mara Jacobs will produce for Scott Sanders Productions.
Nell Benjamin and Laurence O'Keefe Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Nell Benjamin and Laurence O’Keefe, the husband-and-wife team who collaborated on the hit 2007 Broadway musical Legally Blonde, are writing a currently untitled new musical film for Universal Pictures.

Based on an original idea from Benjamin (Mean Girls) and O’Keefe (Heathers, Bat Boy), the comedic musical will feature a script and score from the duo, who were both Tony-nominated for their Legally Blonde score. Benjamin was also Tony-nominated for her score for the current Broadway musical Mean Girls.

Scott Sanders and Mara Jacobs are producing the project for Scott Sanders Productions. Universal’s Senior Executive Vice President of Production Erik Baiers and Director of Development Lexi Barta will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

In a statement Sanders said, “Nell and Larry’s script perfectly captures the blend of irreverence and emotion that they have brought to their stage shows in an irresistible story that I can’t wait for movie audiences to experience.”

The film is one of several musicals in development for Scott Sanders Productions, including In the Heights (currently in production) and a Steven Spielberg, Quincy Jones, and Oprah Winfrey-produced adaptation of The Color Purple.

