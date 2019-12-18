Les Misérables Begins Performances at Newly Restored and Renamed Sondheim Theatre December 18

The international hit musical was recently seen in a concert version at London’s Gielgud.

The new version of the international hit musical Les Misérables reopens the newly restored and renamed Sondheim Theatre December 18.

The cast is led by Jon Robyns (Hamilton) as Jean Valjean, Bradley Jaden as Javert, Gerard Carey as Thénardier, Carrie Hope Fletcher as Fantine, Shan Ako as Eponine, Josefina Gabrielle as Madame Thénardier, Ashley Gilmour as Enjolras, and Lily Kerhoas as Cosette. (Fletcher will play Fantine through February 29, 2020, and April 20–July 25. Rachelle Ann Go will play the role March 2–April 18 and then again beginning July 27.)

Fletcher, Jaden, Ako, and Kerhoas were recently seen in these same roles in Les Misérables—The Staged Concert, which played London’s Gielgud Theatre through November 30.

The ensemble includes Kelly Agbowu, Ciarán Bowling, Richard Carson, Rodney Earl Clarke, Matthew Dale, Matt Dempsey, Harry Dunnett, Jessie Hart, Jessica Joslin, Sarah Lark, Georgie Lovatt, Ellie Ann Lowe, Luke McCall, Leo Miles, Claire O’Leary, Shane O’Riordan, Kathy Peacock, Sam Peggs, Mark Pearce, Emma Warren, Sake Wijers, Mared Williams, and Samuel Wyn-Morris.

Les Misérables is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer, original French text by Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton, and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke, and Stephen Brooker with original orchestrations by John Cameron.

The production is directed by Laurence Connor and James Powell and designed by Matt Kinley (inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo with costumes by Andreane Neofitou and Christine Rowland) with lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, musical staging by Michael Ashcroft and Geoffrey Garratt, and music supervision by Stephen Brooker and Alfonso Casado Trigo.



Production Photos: Les Miserables: The Staged Concert in London Production Photos: Les Miserables: The Staged Concert in London 20 PHOTOS

(Updated December 18, 2019)