Les Miz Hall of Fame Quiz

Les Miz Hall of Fame Quiz
 

Join us as we celebrate the final months of Les Misérables on Broadway!

Have some fun with our “Les Miz Hall of Fame Quiz”!

Les Miz Hall of Fame Quiz

Do you fancy yourself the ultimate Miz master? Can you recognize any former or current cast member from just the sound of their voice? Do you laugh in the face of the person who says Russell Crowe is the only Javert they know? Come put that knowledge to the test!

Aaron Tveit

Marius

Enjolras

Gavroche

Joly

Sutton Foster

Cosette

Fantine

Young Cosette

Eponine

Norm Lewis

Javert

Enjolras

Thenardier

Valjean

Lea Salonga (1993)

Madame Thenardier

Cosette

Eponine

Gavroche

Lea Michele

Young Cosette

Crone

The Factory Girl

Fantine

Ramin Karimloo (role played in London, 2004)

Javert

Marius

Enjolras

Thenardier

Patti LuPone

Madame Thenardier

Fantine

Babet

Eponine

Nick Jonas (role played in the Original Broadway Production)

Gavroche

Enjolras

Marius

Joly

Colm Wilkinson

Javert

Lesgles

Valjean

Thenardier

Carmen Cusack

Cosette

Young Cosette

Fantine

Eponine

Lame Miz

Apparently you do not hear the people sing! Look down and study up because you definitely need to brush up on your Les Miz facts. So grab the original cast recording and start memorizing - you never know when the revolution will start again!

Friend of the ABC

Not too shabby—you may not be a leader like General Lamarque, but you definitely know your stuff. With a little time and practice, plus a few more listens to your Les Miz playlist, you’re sure to become the Mizzie of your dreams. Like the students of the ABC cafe, you might be the underdog, but you’ve got passion – and that’s something we can all drink to!

Master of the House

Wow. We’d follow you right into battle. Your Les Miz mastery is a thing to behold! At the end of the day, you're the real thing. Those hours spent listening to the box set of every Les Miz recording ever made have really paid off! You're quiz royalty…but don’t worry, no one would dare revolt against you.

