Have some fun with our “Les Miz Hall of Fame Quiz”!
Les Miz Hall of Fame Quiz
Do you fancy yourself the ultimate Miz master? Can you recognize any former or current cast member from just the sound of their voice? Do you laugh in the face of the person who says Russell Crowe is the only Javert they know? Come put that knowledge to the test!
Aaron Tveit
Marius
Enjolras
Gavroche
Joly
Sutton Foster
Cosette
Fantine
Young Cosette
Eponine
Norm Lewis
Javert
Enjolras
Thenardier
Valjean
Lea Salonga (1993)
Madame Thenardier
Cosette
Eponine
Gavroche
Lea Michele
Young Cosette
Crone
The Factory Girl
Fantine
Ramin Karimloo (role played in London, 2004)
Javert
Marius
Enjolras
Thenardier
Patti LuPone
Madame Thenardier
Fantine
Babet
Eponine
Nick Jonas (role played in the Original Broadway Production)
Gavroche
Enjolras
Marius
Joly
Colm Wilkinson
Javert
Lesgles
Valjean
Thenardier
Carmen Cusack
Cosette
Young Cosette
Fantine
Eponine
Lame Miz
Apparently you do not hear the people sing! Look down and study up because you definitely need to brush up on your Les Miz facts. So grab the original cast recording and start memorizing - you never know when the revolution will start again!
Friend of the ABC
Not too shabby—you may not be a leader like General Lamarque, but you definitely know your stuff. With a little time and practice, plus a few more listens to your Les Miz playlist, you’re sure to become the Mizzie of your dreams. Like the students of the ABC cafe, you might be the underdog, but you’ve got passion – and that’s something we can all drink to!
Master of the House
Wow. We’d follow you right into battle. Your Les Miz mastery is a thing to behold! At the end of the day, you're the real thing. Those hours spent listening to the box set of every Les Miz recording ever made have really paid off! You're quiz royalty…but don’t worry, no one would dare revolt against you.
