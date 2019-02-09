Les Miz Hall of Fame Quiz Do you fancy yourself the ultimate Miz master? Can you recognize any former or current cast member from just the sound of their voice? Do you laugh in the face of the person who says Russell Crowe is the only Javert they know? Come put that knowledge to the test!

Aaron Tveit Marius Enjolras Gavroche Joly

Sutton Foster Cosette Fantine Young Cosette Eponine

Norm Lewis Javert Enjolras Thenardier Valjean

Lea Salonga (1993) Madame Thenardier Cosette Eponine Gavroche

Lea Michele Young Cosette Crone The Factory Girl Fantine

Ramin Karimloo (role played in London, 2004) Javert Marius Enjolras Thenardier

Patti LuPone Madame Thenardier Fantine Babet Eponine

Nick Jonas (role played in the Original Broadway Production) Gavroche Enjolras Marius Joly

Colm Wilkinson Javert Lesgles Valjean Thenardier

Carmen Cusack Cosette Young Cosette Fantine Eponine

Lame Miz Apparently you do not hear the people sing! Look down and study up because you definitely need to brush up on your Les Miz facts. So grab the original cast recording and start memorizing - you never know when the revolution will start again!

Friend of the ABC Not too shabby—you may not be a leader like General Lamarque, but you definitely know your stuff. With a little time and practice, plus a few more listens to your Les Miz playlist, you’re sure to become the Mizzie of your dreams. Like the students of the ABC cafe, you might be the underdog, but you’ve got passion – and that’s something we can all drink to!