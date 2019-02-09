Les Miz Master of the Lyrics Quiz

Join us as we celebrate the final months of Les Misérables on Broadway!
Check out our next quiz “Les Miz Master of the Lyrics”!
Les Miz Master of the Lyrics
When I say “one day,” you say “more!” One day – More! One Day – More! When I say “castle” you say – okay, you could do this all day, right? If you’re the type of Mizzie who can’t help but sing along with every word of every Les Misérables song, then this quiz is for you. Did someone ask you to perform the whole show from memory—because you definitely can. Oh, they didn’t? Well take this quiz and prove to them you could if you wanted!
LOOK DOWN, LOOK DOWN, YOU'LL ALWAYS BE A SLAVE. / LOOK DOWN, LOOK DOWN, YOU'RE STANDING...
ON MY FOOT
IN YOUR GRAVE
AT A RAVE
AT THE EDGE
CRYING AT ALL IS NOT ALLOWED. / NOT IN MY CASTLE...
ON THE HILL
OF MY DREAMS
WHERE I SLEEP
ON A CLOUD
A HEART FULL OF LOVE / A HEART...
ABOUT TO BURST
FULL OF SONG
FULL OF TRUST
JUST THE SAME
I DREAMED THAT LOVE WOULD NEVER DIE. / I DREAMED THAT GOD...
WOULD BE MY SAVIOR
WAS ONE OF US
WOULD BE FORGIVING
WOULD GET OUTTA MY DREAMS & INTO MY CAR
DON’T YOU FRET, M’SIEUR MARIUS / I DON’T FEEL ANY PAIN / A LITTLE...
EDDIE REDMAYNE
TOUCH OF DEW
FALL OF RAIN
DROP OF RAIN
ONE DAY MORE / ANOTHER DAY...
GLORIOUS FANTASY
ANOTHER DESTINY
ANOTHER DOLLAR
ONE LESS NIGHT
YOU KNOW NOTHING OF JAVERT / I WAS BORN...
WITH PAIN INSIDE
COVERED IN DIRT
THIS WAY
INSIDE A JAIL
RED, THE BLOOD OF ANGRY MEN / BLACK, THE DARK OF...
NIGHT TO COME
WORLD'S END
AGES PAST
SOULS GONE PAST
DO YOU HEAR THE PEOPLE SING / SINGING THE SONG OF ANGRY MEN? / IT IS THE...
CALLING OF A PEOPLE
MUSIC OF A PEOPLE
RISING OF A REVOLUTION
HEARTBEAT OF A HERO
I WAS BORN WITH SCUM LIKE YOU / I AM FROM [...] TOO
THE DARK SIDE
NEBRASKA
THE GUTTER
THE STREETS
Les Terribles
Ouch! Is your head in a castle on the clouds? You definitely have some studying to do. So pop in a Les Miz soundtrack and get to work- you never know when the revolution will call!
Understudy
Not bad! You might just need to study one day more before becoming a Les Miz expert. So grab the original cast recording and get to work- the revolution awaits!
Star of the Show
Wow! You definitely hear the people sing. The revolution needs loyal followers like you, so make sure to sing out loud no matter what your upstairs neighbors say. Spread the word and join the fight for freedom!