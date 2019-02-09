Les Miz Master of the Lyrics Quiz

Les Miz Master of the Lyrics When I say “one day,” you say “more!” One day – More! One Day – More! When I say “castle” you say – okay, you could do this all day, right? If you’re the type of Mizzie who can’t help but sing along with every word of every Les Misérables song, then this quiz is for you. Did someone ask you to perform the whole show from memory—because you definitely can. Oh, they didn’t? Well take this quiz and prove to them you could if you wanted!

LOOK DOWN, LOOK DOWN, YOU'LL ALWAYS BE A SLAVE. / LOOK DOWN, LOOK DOWN, YOU'RE STANDING... ON MY FOOT IN YOUR GRAVE AT A RAVE AT THE EDGE

CRYING AT ALL IS NOT ALLOWED. / NOT IN MY CASTLE... ON THE HILL OF MY DREAMS WHERE I SLEEP ON A CLOUD

A HEART FULL OF LOVE / A HEART... ABOUT TO BURST FULL OF SONG FULL OF TRUST JUST THE SAME

I DREAMED THAT LOVE WOULD NEVER DIE. / I DREAMED THAT GOD... WOULD BE MY SAVIOR WAS ONE OF US WOULD BE FORGIVING WOULD GET OUTTA MY DREAMS & INTO MY CAR

DON’T YOU FRET, M’SIEUR MARIUS / I DON’T FEEL ANY PAIN / A LITTLE... EDDIE REDMAYNE TOUCH OF DEW FALL OF RAIN DROP OF RAIN

ONE DAY MORE / ANOTHER DAY... GLORIOUS FANTASY ANOTHER DESTINY ANOTHER DOLLAR ONE LESS NIGHT

YOU KNOW NOTHING OF JAVERT / I WAS BORN... WITH PAIN INSIDE COVERED IN DIRT THIS WAY INSIDE A JAIL

RED, THE BLOOD OF ANGRY MEN / BLACK, THE DARK OF... NIGHT TO COME WORLD'S END AGES PAST SOULS GONE PAST

DO YOU HEAR THE PEOPLE SING / SINGING THE SONG OF ANGRY MEN? / IT IS THE... CALLING OF A PEOPLE MUSIC OF A PEOPLE RISING OF A REVOLUTION HEARTBEAT OF A HERO

I WAS BORN WITH SCUM LIKE YOU / I AM FROM [...] TOO THE DARK SIDE NEBRASKA THE GUTTER THE STREETS

Les Terribles Ouch! Is your head in a castle on the clouds? You definitely have some studying to do. So pop in a Les Miz soundtrack and get to work- you never know when the revolution will call!

Understudy Not bad! You might just need to study one day more before becoming a Les Miz expert. So grab the original cast recording and get to work- the revolution awaits!