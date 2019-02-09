Les Miz Master of the Lyrics Quiz

Les Miz Master of the Lyrics Quiz
 

Join us as we celebrate the final months of Les Misérables on Broadway!

Check out our next quiz “Les Miz Master of the Lyrics”!

Les Miz Master of the Lyrics

When I say “one day,” you say “more!” One day – More! One Day – More! When I say “castle” you say – okay, you could do this all day, right? If you’re the type of Mizzie who can’t help but sing along with every word of every Les Misérables song, then this quiz is for you. Did someone ask you to perform the whole show from memory—because you definitely can. Oh, they didn’t? Well take this quiz and prove to them you could if you wanted! 

LOOK DOWN, LOOK DOWN, YOU'LL ALWAYS BE A SLAVE. / LOOK DOWN, LOOK DOWN, YOU'RE STANDING...

ON MY FOOT

IN YOUR GRAVE

AT A RAVE

AT THE EDGE

CRYING AT ALL IS NOT ALLOWED. / NOT IN MY CASTLE...

ON THE HILL

OF MY DREAMS

WHERE I SLEEP

ON A CLOUD

A HEART FULL OF LOVE / A HEART...

ABOUT TO BURST

FULL OF SONG

FULL OF TRUST

JUST THE SAME

I DREAMED THAT LOVE WOULD NEVER DIE. / I DREAMED THAT GOD...

WOULD BE MY SAVIOR

WAS ONE OF US

WOULD BE FORGIVING

WOULD GET OUTTA MY DREAMS & INTO MY CAR

DON’T YOU FRET, M’SIEUR MARIUS / I DON’T FEEL ANY PAIN / A LITTLE...

EDDIE REDMAYNE

TOUCH OF DEW

FALL OF RAIN

DROP OF RAIN

ONE DAY MORE / ANOTHER DAY...

GLORIOUS FANTASY

ANOTHER DESTINY

ANOTHER DOLLAR

ONE LESS NIGHT

YOU KNOW NOTHING OF JAVERT / I WAS BORN...

WITH PAIN INSIDE

COVERED IN DIRT

THIS WAY

INSIDE A JAIL

RED, THE BLOOD OF ANGRY MEN / BLACK, THE DARK OF...

NIGHT TO COME

WORLD'S END

AGES PAST

SOULS GONE PAST

DO YOU HEAR THE PEOPLE SING / SINGING THE SONG OF ANGRY MEN? / IT IS THE...

CALLING OF A PEOPLE

MUSIC OF A PEOPLE

RISING OF A REVOLUTION

HEARTBEAT OF A HERO

I WAS BORN WITH SCUM LIKE YOU / I AM FROM [...] TOO

THE DARK SIDE

NEBRASKA

THE GUTTER

THE STREETS

Les Terribles

Ouch! Is your head in a castle on the clouds? You definitely have some studying to do. So pop in a Les Miz soundtrack and get to work- you never know when the revolution will call!

Understudy

Not bad! You might just need to study one day more before becoming a Les Miz expert. So grab the original cast recording and get to work- the revolution awaits!

Star of the Show

Wow! You definitely hear the people sing. The revolution needs loyal followers like you, so make sure to sing out loud no matter what your upstairs neighbors say. Spread the word and join the fight for freedom!

